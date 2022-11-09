Serious Games Market Value to Reach $32.72 Billion by 2030

Serious games market

With the rapid rise in mobile gaming in the past five years, smartphones are anticipated to gain market traction in the coming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global serious games market was pegged at $5.94 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $32.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for better user engagement platforms across organizations, improvement in learning outcomes, adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities, and rise in use of mobile-based educational games have boosted the growth of the global serious games market. However, unsuitable game designs and lack of awareness regarding the advancements and use of serious games hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of social networks and inclination toward interactive advertisements coupled with large-scale digitization would unlock new opportunities in the future.

The report segments the global serious games market on the basis of analysis gaming platform, applications, industry vertical, and region.

On the basis of gaming platform, the smartphone segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including console, PC, and others.

Based on application, the simulation and training segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the research and planning segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

The global serious games industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The global serious games market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BreakAway, Ltd., DIGINEXT, Designing Digitally, Inc., Intuition, IBM Corporation, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Learning Nexus Ltd, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems.

Key Findings of the Mobile Application Market:

• On the basis of gaming platform, in 2020 the smartphone segment dominated the serious games market size.

• Depending on application, the simulation and training segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 of serious games market share. However, the research and planning segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of the industry vertical segment, the education segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the government segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period

• On the basis of region, the serious games industry was dominated by Asia-Pacific region in 2020. However, LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

