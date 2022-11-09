HVAC Filters Market Size Expected to Reach USD 7.89 Billion by 2027 with CAGR of 5.2% By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 5.39 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trend – Increasing usage of HEPA filters

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) filters market is likely to reach value of USD 7.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among people regarding deterioration of indoor air quality. Moreover, the rising need to reduce excessive dirt and debris built up in HVAC systems causing early system failure and expensive repairs is also boosting the demand for HVAC filters. Increasing research and development activities for production of high-efficiency HVAC filters, which can reduce allergens and dust, are also augmenting the market for HVAC filters.

High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters are increasingly utilized in residential and commercial sectors, as they can easily trap airborne particles such as dust, mites, mold spores, pollen, and pet dander, in the air inside homes. Smokers, pet owners, asthma sufferers, and new-generation parents are increasingly adopting HEPA filters, as they can remove even the tiniest airborne particles.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the HVAC Filters market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the HVAC Filters market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Emergen Research has segmented the global HVAC filters market in terms of technology, material, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Electrostatic Precipitators

HEPA

Activated Carbon

Others (Ionic Filtration and UV Filtration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Fiberglass

Metal

Synthetic Polymer

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Camfil, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Donaldson Company, Filtration Group Corporation, Sogefi Group, and Freudenberg Group

Target Audience of the Global HVAC Filters Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

