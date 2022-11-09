Structured Cabling Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems and various government initiatives to promote digitization in developing countries are key factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Structured Cabling Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Structured Cabling industry. The report covers the Structured Cabling Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Structured Cabling market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Structured Cabling market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2021-2028. The Structured Cabling market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global structured cabling market is driven significantly by rapid advancements in IT and telecommunication sectors, continuous investment in network and communication infrastructure development and upgradation, increasing government initiatives promoting digitization, and rising adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems and devices. Structured cabling solution includes installing and designing an organized cabling system that offers flexibility to adapt to changes, moves, and additions, and reduces system installation time, as well as supports the entire wiring infrastructure of an organization through a single system. This infrastructure comprises different standardized smaller components called subsystems, such as optical and twisted-pair cabling, patch cables, and patch panels. Structured cabling offers a high level of flexibility and high bandwidth that accommodates any development and deployment of new applications without interrupting function of the existing system. Enterprises and businesses use different kinds of telecommunication applications and devices at the same time. Using a single system removes the complexity of having multiple wiring infrastructures in the same place. In case of any problem, it will be easier to find and rectify the problem with structured cabling infrastructure quicker and at a relatively low cost.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Structured Cabling market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Structured Cabling market landscape.

The Structured Cabling research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Teknon Corp, CommScope, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemon, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Structured Cabling market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Structured Cabling market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Installation & Consultation

Maintenance & Support

Managed Services

Product

Cables

Patch Panels & Cross Connects

Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies

Communication Outlets

Racks & Cabinets

Software

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Category 6

Category 5E

Category 6A

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

Transportation

Industrial

Others

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Structured Cabling market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

