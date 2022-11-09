Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Booming Worldwide with Industry Analysis, Future Growth and Future Scope by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 9.13 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Growth of the aerospace sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft fuel systems market size is expected to reach USD 14.95 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the global aircraft fuel systems market can be attributed to increasing demand for increasing fuel-efficiency of aircraft. Aircraft companies are investing effort and investments in design and development of lightweight aircraft fuel systems following the green aviation concept. Aircraft emissions are responsible for global warming and increasing air pollution levels have prompted aircraft manufacturing firms to focus on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by decreasing fuel system weight and improving fuel efficiency.

Aircraft fuel systems market revenue growth is fueled by increasing defense budget resulting in purchase of new fighter as well as transport and passenger aircraft. As per estimates, military & defense expenditure worldwide was more than USD 1980.0 billion in 2020, which was approximately 2.6% over expenses made in 2019. Increasing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and development of stealthier, cutting-edge fixed-wing aircraft for military applications to improve aerial combat capabilities is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Fighter aircraft provide close air support to defend land troops and also deter air strike threats by enemy aircraft; whereas in navies, such aircraft are used for detecting and neutralizing submarines and warships.

The Aircraft Fuel Systems research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

arker Hannifin Corporation, Triumph Group PLC, Safran SA, Eaton Corporation PLC, Meggitt PLC, Woodward Inc., Raytheon Technologies, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Crane Co., and Honeywell International Inc.

In addition, rising development of building & construction industry across the globe is expected to boost revenue growth for the market. According to research, the global construction sector will expand to USD 15.5 trillion by 2030. China, U.S., and India are leading the way, accounting for 57% of global growth. The construction industry added USD 900 billion to the US economy in the first three months. Aircraft Fuel Systems are used in the building and construction sector for a diverse and expanding variety of applications, including piping, insulation, window frames, interior design, paints, and coatings, which is expected to boost revenue growth for the market.

