Wet Glue Labels Market Size Worth $16.1 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.8%: AMR

Rise in population, urbanization, improved standard of living, changing lifestyles, and increased focus in personal care & beauty care, and growing consumption of luxurious and premium quality wines to drive the global wet glue labels market growth. On a regional level, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wet glue labels market generated $8.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $8.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 $16.1 Billion CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 285 Segments covered Material Type, End-Use Industry, and Region Rise in population, urbanization, improved standard of living, changing lifestyles, and increased focus in personal care & beauty care. Growing consumption of luxurious and premium quality wines. Ability of various types of wet glue labels such as coated, uncoated, and metalized to enhance the aesthetic look of products. Opportunities Wet glue labels are self-adhesive, agile, cost effective, water-resistant, easily removable, and are of high-quality, owing to which they find use in a wide array of industries such as personal care, cosmetics, and food & beverages. Restraints Habitual use of wet glue label may have side effect on human health such as irritation to skin, dermal sensitization, and irritation on eyes.



Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the growth of the global wet glue labels market owing to surge in demand for wet glue labels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growing need of medical and patient care activities resulted in increase in the demand for wet blue labels during the pandemic period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global wet glue labels market based on material type, end-use industry, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on material type, the paper segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to three-fifths of the global wet glue labels market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report also studies the plastic resin segment.

Based on end-use industry, the food and beverage segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global wet glue labels market share and would maintain its leadership status through the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as personal care, food & beverage, homecare, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global wet glue labels market share and is likely to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global wet glue labels market analyzed in the research include Alfa Aesar, BASF SE, Gallochem Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Impextraco NV, Kemin Industries, Leshan Sanjiang Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, and Minakem SAS.

The report analyzes these key players of the global wet glue labels market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

