Unisys Corp. Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) for potential securities law violations.

On November 8, 2022, Unisys Corp. announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022, and disclosed that an internal investigation prevented the company from officially filing earnings as expected. The investigation is being conducted by the Audit & Finance Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and pertains to disclosure controls and procedure matters.

Unisys expects that after evaluating the results of the investigation it may determine that there are one of more material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting.

Shares of Unisys Corp. stock dropped more than 48% in intraday trading on November 8, 2022.

