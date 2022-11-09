Anti-Drowning System Market Size is projected to reach USD 98.86 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%: Straits Research

The global anti-drowning system market size was valued at USD 67.68 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 98.86 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030). North America Dominates the Market with More Than Half the Global Value Share.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When someone gets into water unintentionally and is unable to swim or float, they may become drowning. Because of the rising population, increased travel possibilities, and expanding water safety concerns, fatalities are on the rise. Increased awareness about drowning prevention among pool users and operators of swimming pools, spas, and other water-dependent facilities is one factor that is driving the popularity of anti-drowning systems . Moreover, this market is projected to grow as autonomous vehicle development continues to increase.

The European Union has set safety requirements for bath seats, bath rings, bathing aids, and stands to prevent drowning incidents. Anti-drowning system alerts are being installed at public and residential pools in the U.K. The rising incidents of drowning fatalities among children under the age of six in swimming pools, adults over the age of 45 at sea, and mid-aged adults in rivers or streams have compelled officials to increase safety levels for all swimmers. The region is installing computer-aided drowning detection systems that work by analyzing the texture, volume, and movement of the water.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 98.86 million by 2030 CAGR 4.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type (Mounted, Wearable), Application (Commercial, Residential) Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Variopool, Swim Eye, Poolview Limited, Coral Detection System, Sentag, SEAL SwimSafe, Poseidon Technologies, and AngelEyeAmong these, Poseidon Technologies Key Market Opportunities Increasing Prevalence Of The Semiconductor & Electronics Industry Enhances The Expansion Of The Anti-Drowning System Market Share Key Market Drivers The rising popularity of condominiums and large residential complexes

Regional Analysis

In 2019, North America held a dominant 55–58% active share of the market, dominating the industry. Children are dying from drowning more frequently in North America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are around ten drowning deaths and 15,000 registrations for nonfatal submersion injuries every day in the United States. In the US, drowning ranks second among causes of mortality for kids aged 5 to 9 and first for kids aged 1-4.

Within the market scope, Europe holds a special position owing to the region's stringent safety regulations on swimming pools and their operations.

The European Union is encouraging the use of wearable life jackets by increasing distribution and educating and supervising people within the swimming pool environment. The U.K. government is also supporting technological developments that can enhance the role of life suits by adding an additional layer of safety and providing first aid in emergencies.

Market Highlights

The global anti-drowning system market size was valued at USD 67.68 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 98.86 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

was valued at USD 67.68 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 98.86 million by 2030 growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). The residential segment by application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The rising drowning incidents among children in bathtubs, residential swimming pools, and others due to negligence of parents, which can be further attributed to hectic schedules, and the poor construction of bathing/swimming premises in homes have increased the need for effective safety measures in residential pools.

during the forecast period. The rising drowning incidents among children in bathtubs, residential swimming pools, and others due to negligence of parents, which can be further attributed to hectic schedules, and the poor construction of bathing/swimming premises in homes have increased the need for effective safety measures in residential pools. The indirect sales channel is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%, propelled by the increasing number of credit card owners and favorable transaction schemes and discounts that have reduced manufacturers' financial risk.

propelled by the increasing number of credit card owners and favorable transaction schemes and discounts that have reduced manufacturers' financial risk. North America Dominates the Market with More Than Half the Global Value Share.

Some of the key players operating in the market are

Variopool

Swim Eye

Poolview Limited

Coral Detection System

Sentag

SEAL SwimSafe

Poseidon Technologies

AngelEye





Market Segmentation

By Type

Mounted

Wearable

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

AngelEye adopts an inorganic growth approach that emphasizes product improvement/development and innovation. For instance, in 2016, AngleEye launched AngelEye Splashdown, which is specially designed for public pools and water parks.





News Media

The Increase in Awareness Towards Health and Fitness Spur the Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

Enterprise Wearable Technology to Have Promising Growth Prospects, Backed by Multi-Functional Applications





