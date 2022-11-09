Global CAM Walker Market to Reach $498.9 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in awareness among people about foot-related injuries and growing demand for medical footwear to boost the global market trends. However, the COVID-19 pandemic affected medical supplies and life support products including the global CAM walker industry. Apart from this, trade and travel restrictions also inhibited the growth of the global market. Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global CAM walker market generated $320.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $498.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $320.1 million Market Size in 2031 $498.9 million CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments Covered Type, Size, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in the number of people suffering from foot or ankle-related disorders including stress fractures, lisfranc damages, ankle sprains, soft tissue injuries, plantar fascia, and metatarsalgia. Surge in awareness among people about foot-related injuries and growing demand for medical footwear. Increase in product commercialization Opportunities Rise in healthcare expenditure and need for reducing healing time of injury. Escalating demand for CAM walkers in emerging economies. An increase in the recommendation of CAM walkers for post-surgery patients by physicians in developed countries such as the US, Canada, and other countries.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had moderately impacted the growth of the global CAM walker market as a large number of countries enacted foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders during the pandemic.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic affected medical supplies and life support products including the global CAM walker industry. Apart from this, trade and travel restrictions also inhibited the growth of the global market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global CAM walker market based on type, size, end user, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on size, the tall segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global CAM walker market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The report also includes the short segment.

On the basis of type, the non air CAM walker segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global CAM walker market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The report also includes as the air CAM walker segment.

In terms of end user, the adult segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly fourth-fifths of the global CAM walker market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The report also includes the children segment.

Based on distribution channel, the medical and pharmacy stores segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global CAM walker market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the online retail segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global CAM walker market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global CAM walker market report include BraceAbility, Inc., Deroyal Industries, Inc., Dynatronics Corporation, Enovis, Orthofix Medical Inc., Össur hf., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Dynamic Techno Medicals Private Limited, Thuasne SAS, and Trulife Group Limited.

The report analyzes these key players in the global CAM walker market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.







