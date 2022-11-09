Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute President Michael Diaz, MD to Share Insights on Value-Based Oncology At Patient-Centered Oncology Care® Conference

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Diaz, MD, President & Managing Physician of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS), will participate as a panelist for the Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC) conference presented by The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC) on November 9 – 10, 2022 in Nashville, TN. The event will bring together a diverse panel of speakers and participants focusing on topics related to precision medicine, clinical pathways, population health trends, and ways to improve the everyday lives of patients with cancer.

Diaz, who is also a member of the conference steering committee, will serve as a panelist on the topic, “Value-Based Oncology Payment Models After the OCM.” He will draw upon experiences and learnings from the statewide practice’s participation in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Oncology Care Model (OCM), which provided payment incentives to providers for care delivery centered around precision oncology to achieve the best possible patient outcomes for reduced cost.

“FCS was ranked at the top among the 126 U.S.-based oncology practices that participated in the OCM, based upon our transformative precision medicine focus and care coordination strategies that resulted in improved patient experiences and outcomes and smarter spending,” said Diaz. Between 2016 through June 30, 2022, the duration of the OCM, FCS provided care for more than 22,000 OCM beneficiaries annually and recorded more than $203 million in Medicare savings, noted Diaz.

Efforts initiated by the state-wide practice’s involvement in OCM led to partnerships with other commercial payors to build new, separate value-based oncology care programs. Each introduced new opportunities and learnings to improve existing and explore prospective value-based programs in the future.

“I am delighted to join with my colleagues who represent the many diverse aspects of oncology care to further enhance the quality and value of care we provide to our patients.” Diaz said.

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

