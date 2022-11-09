Meter Data Management System Market Share, Size, Revenue, Business Boosting Strategies, Forecast 2030 with CAGR of 20.2%

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 237.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trend –Increasing urbanization in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global meter data management system market size is expected to reach USD 1,040.9 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing need to detect energy theft, rising focus and investment by governments in meter data management solutions, increasing application of more advanced metering infrastructure, rapid installation of smart grids, and growing need to enhance energy usage and reduce energy wastage. Meter data management is a process of collecting and storing meter data generated from automated energy metering systems. These systems plays a crucial role in advanced metering infrastructure that allows bidirectional communication between meter and central management system.

Meter data management solution includes meter deployment planning and management, automated smart meter provisioning, meter and network asset monitoring and management, meter-to-cash system, and workforce management system. Automated smart meter provisioning includes deletion, addition, and updating of meter data in utility and automatic meter reading systems. Meter data management system is widely used in commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Residential segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing application of smart meters in residential sector and increasing requirements to analyze power consumption

Competitive Landscape:

The Essential Approach to Strengthening the Position of the Company is Continuous Development

The major industry participants are eager to incorporate cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and more with the Meter Data Management System solution. The providers hope to provide specialised analytics tools through these developments in order to improve the consumer experience. To establish a dominant market position, the players are introducing a fresh and cutting-edge solution.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Itron, Siemens, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, Kamstrup, DIEHL, and Alcara.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global meter data management system market based on component, utility, application, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Utility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Gas

Electricity

Water

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Micro Grid

Smart Grid

EV Charging

Energy Storage

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

Regional Landscape section of the Meter Data Management System report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Meter Data Management System market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Meter Data Management System market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

