Darlene B. Ramseur of the United States Celebrated As New Author During Public Book Launch In Hampton VA
Excited onlookers gathered to celebrate the launch of the new book entitled Empowering You – It's Your Time. The book is an international collaboration of powerful women sharing practical and immediately implementable solutions to bring about a positive change.
L to R: Darlene Blacknall Ramseur, Theresa Haskett, Ella House, Gloria Henderson, (Founder of BHS & Associates & Empowering You, It’s Your Time): Dr. Barbara H. Smith, Shani Smith, Linnea Blizzard, Dr. Terri James, and Carla A. Murphy.
Darlene B. Ramseur was being celebrated for her contribution to the project. Darlene is passionate about sharing financial strategies to build generational wealth. She discovered a love for finance that she developed in her more than 25-year career as a financial manager for the United States Federal Government.
While working for the United States Department of Defense (DoD), she received her many awards and certifications, to include her work in finance. Darlene loves giving back to those in the coming generation and continues to serve as a senior mentor to many up-and-coming budget analysts.
Darlene is an active member of New Life Baptist Church, Concord, N.C. She serves on the Missions Ministry, Ladies of Destiny Ministry, and Young Ladies of Destiny Ministry.
With a strong sense of family, Darlene is a devoted wife, serving 20 years as a loving military spouse, traveling extensively throughout Europe alongside her husband of 42 years, Joseph Sr. Mother of two sons, Joseph II and Marcus.
This book servers as another accomplishment for Darlene B. Ramseur. Darlene received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics (Clothing Textiles & Fashion Merchandise) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State. She is an active member of the NC A&T Queen City Alumni Chapter.
Darlene is Retired and launching her own business Insight 2 Finances. Prior to retirement she was a Department of Defense Certified Financial Manager.
Darlene is currently a Certified & Trained Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax preparer for the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) for 5 years. Darlene provided volunteer federal tax service free to anyone over the age of 50. Darlene loves working with children and was a Guardian Ad Litem Advocate for 3 years Darlene fulfilled state and federal statutory mandates to protect and promote the best interests of juveniles in abuse and neglect court proceedings.
A former member of American Society Military Comptroller (2002 - 2016) A professional organization that provided leadership and educational development training to personnel in Military Comptrollership.
Darlene completed the following certification programs for professional development in the Finance field: Empowerment of Supervisor, Improve Organizational Performance, Increase Accountability and Deliver Results, Congressional Budget & Appropriated Process, Fiscal Appropriate Law, Tracking and Monitoring Legislations & Budget Programming, Execution & Formulation.
She received Commander’s Award for Outstanding Civilian Service from: 205th Military Intelligence Brigade, 18th Engineers Brigade, JROTC Cadet Command & Defense Information Systems Agency.
The book participants were assembled by Barbara H. Smith and the foreword was written by Dr. Ruben West.
Barbara H. Smith is also known as the "Celebrity Speaker Trainer." She's an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, actor, business strategist, and the author of "Speak, Coach, Train – Strategies to Discover Your Passion." She also offers one-on-one executive coaching for leaders. Her coaching is designed to help clients improve their careers, engage their audiences, and promote their messages.
As a professional, transformational speaker and coach, Barbara has engaged, inspired, and empowered people from all walks of life to craft and deliver their presentations more clearly and effectively. Her presentation skills, storytelling techniques, and energy level services keep audiences on the edges of their seats, thus making her services to be sought after by aspiring speakers worldwide. With more than 20 years of speaking experience, she has worked with countless business leaders, financial gurus, top entertainers, WNBA athletes, and international personalities and served global corporations like Capital One, Canon, ALCOA, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
