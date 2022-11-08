David Eby will be sworn in as B.C.’s next premier by Lt. Gov. Janet Austin on Nov. 18, 2022, at the Musqueam Community Centre in Vancouver.

Eby’s cabinet will be sworn in on Dec. 7, 2022, at Government House in Victoria. Media details and timing will be provided in the coming weeks.

“I am excited to be taking this important step close to home where my family and the people who have always supported me live,” said premier-designate Eby. “I am very grateful to Chief Wayne Sparrow, the Musqueam councillors and the Musqueam people for hosting this ceremony in their home community. Because of their efforts, this event will be a powerful symbol of a shared vision for a province that delivers results for all British Columbians, in close partnership with Indigenous Peoples.”

Event date: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. (Pacific time)

Location:

Musqueam Community Centre

6735 Salish Dr.

Vancouver