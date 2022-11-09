WILLIAM F. HILL WRITES ABOUT HOW POWER AND JUSTICE COME HAND IN HAND
Author William F. Hill pens his thoughts on justice in his book Where is the Justice?YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Success, although easy to speak about, is hard to realize, especially with unfairness. And in a world filled with greed, justice is nothing but a word. And such is what William F. Hill’s book, "Where is the Justice?" is all about.
"Where is the Justice?," originally published back in May 2004, is now in its second edition that was published only in March this year. It has over six hundred pages of wisdom from William F. Hill, all based on his personal experiences and knowledge.
William’s life story is a real-life underdog story; from building his fortune from scratch to it being easily broken down by those powerful around him. Because of this, the book was founded.
“When I was a kid, a man was judged by how hard he worked, how well he paid his bills, and how well he provided for his family. My father preached those virtues to us many times. Also, there was no substitute for honesty; a man’s word was his bond,” William writes.
Phil Bolos, an Amazon customer, says, “This story shows what it means to be a good person, and what it means to do what is right for everyone rather than just focusing on yourself. Fans of memoirs will enjoy this story along with anyone who enjoys stories about an underdog who refuses to give in.”
William F. Hill is one of those who has been through it all. His life has been destroyed by those in power just because. And through this unforgivable experience, he wrote "Where is the Justice?," which is available in Kindle and both paperback and hardcover on Amazon.
