Hip Replacement Market Worth $8.6+ Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4% CAGR

Hip Replacement Market Size, share, demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip replacement is a surgical procedure in which the hip joint is replaced by a prosthetic implant, that is, a hip prosthesis. These hip implants are made up of metal, ceramic and plastic. The growth of the global hip replacement market is majorly driven by the increase in incidences of hip injuries owing to road accidents & sport related injuries and rise in number of surgical procedures. For instance, according to U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020, estimated 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes. In addition, increase in awareness about hip replacement procedures and rise in healthcare expenditures of people contribute to the growth of market.

Furthermore, increase in geriatric population drives the Hip Replacement Market growth. For instance, as per the report by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, in 2021, more than 20.8% of the EU population was aged 65 and over. The elderly people are more prone to orthopedic diseases and injuries due to wear & tear and degeration of bones. In addition, geriatric people can get bone fracture easily owing to low bone density and weak ability to regenerate bones.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17472

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : B. Braun Melsungen AG, Colfax Inc, Conformis Inc, Corin Group PLC, Exactech Inc, Globus Medical Inc, Gruppo Bioimpianti s.r.l., Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson, Kyocera Corporation, Medacta International, Merete, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Arabia, South Africa, and LAMEA).

Moreover, increase in R&D activities for advancements in hip replacement surgeries, product launches, and product approvals are contributing to the growth of the hip replacement market. For instance, in June 2021, Suzhou Minimally Invasive Orthopedics (Group) Co., Ltd. also known as MicroPort Orthopedics, the market leader in orthopedic prosthetics, received the "Green Path", a special approval process for innovative medical devices, from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for its MicroPort Orthopedics femoral head made of zirconium-niobium alloy.

In addition, increased R&D activities for advances in hip replacement surgeries, product launches, and product approvals are contributing to the growth of the hip replacement market. For instance, in June 2021, Suzhou Minimally Invasive Orthopedics (Group) Co, Ltd, also known as MicroPort Orthopedics, the market leader in orthopedic prosthetics, received the "Green Path", a special approval process for innovative medical devices, from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for its MicroPort Orthopedics femoral head made of a zirconium-niobium alloy.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17472

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

Q1. What are the market values / growth % of emerging countries?

Q2. What are the key trends in the hip replacement market report?

Q3. Which is the largest regional market for Hip Replacement?

Q4. What is the market value of hip replacement market in 2022?

Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Hip Replacement?

Q6. Which is base year calculated in the hip replacement market report?

Q7. What is the total market value of hip replacement market report ?

Q8. What would be forecast period in the market report?

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antinuclear-antibody-test-market

𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/single-cell-analysis-market-A06188

𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/immunohistochemistry-market-A11199

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/compounding-pharmacies-market-A11920

𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hospital-beds-market-A15374

𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 - 2025 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/orthobiologics-market

𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - 2031 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tendon-repair-market-A17088

