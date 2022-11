Hip Replacement Market Worth $8.6+ Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4% CAGR

Hip Replacement Market Size, share, demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip replacement is a surgical procedure in which the hip joint is replaced by a prosthetic implant, that is, a hip prosthesis. These hip implants are made up of metal, ceramic and plastic. The growth of the global hip replacement market is majorly driven by the increase in incidences of hip injuries owing to road accidents & sport related injuries and rise in number of surgical procedures. For instance, according to U.S. Department of Transportationโ€™s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020, estimated 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes. In addition, increase in awareness about hip replacement procedures and rise in healthcare expenditures of people contribute to the growth of market.

Furthermore, increase in geriatric population drives the Hip Replacement Market growth. For instance, as per the report by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, in 2021, more than 20.8% of the EU population was aged 65 and over. The elderly people are more prone to orthopedic diseases and injuries due to wear & tear and degeration of bones. In addition, geriatric people can get bone fracture easily owing to low bone density and weak ability to regenerate bones.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ : B. Braun Melsungen AG, Colfax Inc, Conformis Inc, Corin Group PLC, Exactech Inc, Globus Medical Inc, Gruppo Bioimpianti s.r.l., Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson, Kyocera Corporation, Medacta International, Merete, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

๐๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Arabia, South Africa, and LAMEA).

Moreover, increase in R&D activities for advancements in hip replacement surgeries, product launches, and product approvals are contributing to the growth of the hip replacement market. For instance, in June 2021, Suzhou Minimally Invasive Orthopedics (Group) Co., Ltd. also known as MicroPort Orthopedics, the market leader in orthopedic prosthetics, received the "Green Path", a special approval process for innovative medical devices, from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for its MicroPort Orthopedics femoral head made of zirconium-niobium alloy.

