Online Banking Market Size to Grow $31.81 Billion by 2027, at 13.6% and top key players

Online Banking Market

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global online banking market was pegged at $11.43 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $31.81 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Online Banking Market Service Type (Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth Management, and Others), and by Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

With changing consumer demands, lifestyle, and expectations toward banking, the banks are largely switching toward internet or digitalized banking by implementing technologies. This factor has driven the global online banking market. At the same time, security & technical issues, privacy concerns, and transaction difficulties impede the growth to some extent. However, countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Australia, have high demand for massive internet usage to avail banking services online. This, in turn, has created a number of opportunities in the industry.

The global online banking market is analyzed across service type, banking type, and region. Based on service type, the payments segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The wealth management segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on banking type, the retail banking segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2019 and is projected to retain its dominance till 2027. Simultaneously, the investment banking segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the global market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 15.2% till 2027. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the online banking market share along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

The key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the online banking market size are provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the online banking market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global online banking market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Online Banking Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

BY SERVICE TYPE

Payments

Processing Services

Customer & Channel Management

Wealth Management

Others

BY BANKING TYPE

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

BY REGION

North America (U.S, Canada)

Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players ACI WORLDWIDE, INC, CAPITAL BANKING SOLUTION, CGI INC, COR FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED, EDGEVERVE SYSTEMS LIMITED, FISERV, INC, MICROSOFT, ORACLE, TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED, TEMENOS HEADQUARTERS SA

