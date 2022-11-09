LOW-MILEAGE, ULTIMATE SPECIFICATION SUPERCARS JOIN BROAD ARROW’S INAUGURAL WEST PALM BEACH AUCTION

Group of ultra-rare, desirable supercars leads West Palm Beach Auction, 18-19 November at Palm Beach County Convention Center, including McLaren Senna, Porsche Carrera GT, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63, and Ford GTX1

Detroit, Michigan, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, has announced final star entries for its inaugural West Palm Beach Auction, set for 18-19 November at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The two-day auction will feature over 200 quality collector cars and motorcycles, led by an incredible group of modern supercars.

Bringing high speed and low miles to the West Palm Beach Auction, the supercar selection is topped by a 2019 McLaren Senna, clothed in an MSO Satin Visual Carbon Fiber body with an extensive options list showing one of the highest MSRPs for a Senna delivered to the U.S. With 475 miles on the odometer and launch-control for 0-60 in just 2.8 seconds, this is the ultimate road-legal track car (Est. $1,450,000 - $1,600,000).

The Senna is joined by a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, a final-year example of the finest analog supercar of the 2000s with a naturally-aspirated V10, manual transmission, and minor electronic interference. With less than 3,458 miles and an iconic color combination of GT Silver Metallic over Terracotta leather, this is a well-preserved example of a rare machine (Est. $1,600,000 - $1,800,000). Another supercar powerhouse marque is represented by a 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63, one of a mere 63 produced. Finished in unique Bianco Nephele over a Nero Cosmus interior with desirable options, the SVJ 63 shows few more than delivery miles. This is a fantastically finished Lamborghini built to celebrate the company’s founding in 1963 (Est. $1,100,000 - $1,200,000).

Rounding out the supercar dream garage is an exceedingly rare 2005 Ford GTX1, one of 30-40 examples modified in this configuration to a targa roofline with a custom interior, race seats, and improved brakes. Finished in eye-catching Valencia Orange with Tungsten stripes, the GTX1 also shows near delivery miles (Est. $850,000 - $1,000,000). Lastly, a 2010 Alfa Romeo 8C Spider is also on offer, one of just 500 open-top examples and one of just 35 delivered to the U.S. Offered from single ownership and with only 204 miles covered from new, this is a well-optioned, significant contemporary Alfa Romeo that can only become increasingly collectible (Est. $400,000 - $500,000).

“We’re excited to bring a group of supercars to our first West Palm Beach auction that represents the rarest and most desirable configurations of their respective models,” says Alexander Weaver, Senior Car Specialist, Broad Arrow Group. “Add in the fact that each car shows close to delivery mileage and it doesn’t get much better for this segment of the market.”

Additional recent highlights across multiple categories include:

A four-option, preservation-class 2005 Ford GT , finished in Mark IV Red, protected by its original delivery plastic, and with a mere 140 miles from new (Est. $500,000 - $600,000).

, finished in Mark IV Red, protected by its original delivery plastic, and with a mere 140 miles from new (Est. $500,000 - $600,000). A pair of beautifully restored Shelby GT350s, including a 1 965 Shelby GT350 'Public Relations' Race Car , one of five examples used for promotional purposes in period (Est. $350,000 - $400,000) and an award-winning 1965 Shelby GT350 with just 18,407 documented miles (Est. $425,000 - $500,000).

, one of five examples used for promotional purposes in period (Est. $350,000 - $400,000) and an award-winning with just 18,407 documented miles (Est. $425,000 - $500,000). A well-documented 1966 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II, restored to original specifications and believed to be the only example to feature Avorio paintwork (Est. $325,000 - $375,000).

Additional information on all lots set for Broad Arrow’s West Palm Beach Auction, as well as event and registration details are available at broadarrowauctions.com. The auction preview on Thursday, 17 November is open to the general public free of charge. The auction on Friday, 18 November, and Saturday, 19 November is open to registered bidders and accredited media. Non-bidder admission to the auction is also available for $50 per group/family. Complimentary remote bidding options, including telephone, internet, and absentee are also available.

