Data Storage Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, and cyber-security solutions, today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as corporate progress and other developments.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 973-528-0011 and entering access code: 538563. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2763/47023 , or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website, https://www.dtst.com/news-events/ir-calendar .

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website ( www.DTST.com ) through November 15th, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 29th, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 47023.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a broad range of premium business continuity and analytics solutions from seven data center facilities and two technical labs throughout the USA and Canada. The Company serves its clients with cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, and cyber security solutions. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.DTST.com/.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

DTST@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Data Storage Corporation