Dr. Terri D. James of the United States Celebrated As New Author During Public Book Launch In Hampton VA
L to R: Darlene Blacknall Ramseur, Theresa Haskett, Ella House, Gloria Henderson, (Founder of BHS & Associates & Empowering You, It’s Your Time): Dr. Barbara H. Smith, Shani Smith, Linnea Blizzard, Dr. Terri James, and Carla A. Murphy.
Dr. Robin West, World Civility Ambassador Barbara H. Smith and Universal Peace Ambassador Dr. Ruben West (B. H. Smith being awarded for her international work at a ceremony held in Nairobi Kenya)
Some people have the unique ability to share an idea that is mentally liberating to others. Dr. Terri D. James is one of those people.”NAIROBI COUNTY, WESTLANDS SUB COUNTY, KENYA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excited onlookers gathered to celebrate the launch of the new book entitled Empowering You – It’s Your Time. The book is an international collaboration of powerful women sharing practical and immediately implementable solutions to bring about a positive change.
— Dr. Ruben West
Dr. Terri D. James was being celebrated for her contribution to the project “Empowering You -It’s Your Time! Powerful Stories of Struggle Strength.
Dr. Terri D. James is a pastor, certified chaplain, inspirational speaker, and International best-selling author. Dr. Terri D. James, Pastor alongside her husband Norman James, at New Beginning Church of Deliverance in Zebulon, NC, she is passionate about spreading the gospel and helping people around the world. Her goal is to add value to others whether it’s through ministry or helping others reach their greatest potential.
This book servers as another accomplishment for Dr. Terri D. James. In addition to her amazing accomplishments in ministry, Dr. Terri has been in the human resources industry for over 20 years consulting for federal, state and fortune 500 companies across the world. As Founder & CEO of Divine HR Consulting, she takes pride in ensuring that an organization’s human capital serves the best interests of the company and brings forth much needed spiritual inclusion into the organization. Dr. Terri also serves as Director of Human Resources for BHS & Associates, CEO and Founder Barbara H. Smith. She is also certified in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace and has the innate ability to analyze organizations and create human resource systems including structure, policy and procedures, and systems that work.
Dr. Terri earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, from Sullivan College, her master’s in human resource management, graduating Cum Laude from Troy State University, a second masters of Philosophy and management from Walden University, and her doctorate degree in Organizational Management, specializing in Human Resource also from Walden University. She was also nominated twice for Outstanding Dissertation Study, Outstanding Student Research and Outstanding Doctoral Study. She is also a certified John Maxwell Trainer and Speaker.
Dr. Terri is a powerful force using her positive attitude, compassion, and love for people to encourage others to work hard and succeed, however, with all of her accomplishments, she believes she is just getting started. She will use her purpose in life to empower others by telling her story. As a woman of faith, she is intentional about living her life with integrity and strengthening her faith in God. She has served as a mentor to young women in the organization Butterfly Dreamz, Inc, in the community and the church. Dr. Terri James greatest accomplishment is her marriage to her husband Norman James for forty years, her two children Danielle McDonald and Demetrius James, her four grandchildren, Jayla McDonald, Jordyn McDonald, Amari James and Jaiden McDonald. Dr. Terri is always one to give back, she is dedicated to teaching the word of God, to influence change for the Kingdom of God.
The book participants were assembled by Barbara H. Smith and the foreword was written by Dr. Ruben West.
Barbara H. Smith is also known as the "Celebrity Speaker Trainer." She's an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, actor, business strategist, and the author of "Speak, Coach, Train – Strategies to Discover Your Passion." She also offers one-on-one executive coaching for leaders. Her coaching is designed to help clients improve their careers, engage their audiences, and promote their messages.
As a professional, transformational speaker and coach, Barbara has engaged, inspired, and empowered people from all walks of life to craft and deliver their presentations more clearly and effectively. Her presentation skills, storytelling techniques, and energy level services keep audiences on the edges of their seats, thus making her services to be sought after by aspiring speakers worldwide. With more than 20 years of speaking experience, she has worked with countless business leaders, financial gurus, top entertainers, WNBA athletes, and international personalities and served global corporations like Capital One, Canon, ALCOA, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
For questions about the book or to contact author Dr. Terri D. James you can reach her by email terrijames16@gmail.com or tj629@divinehrconsulting.com.
Martin Ahago
Global Partners & Purpose
email us here