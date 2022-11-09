Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market – A $3038 Million Industry by 2030, with 13.57% CAGR; Strategic Market Research

The Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market is Expected to rise at a CAGR of 13.57% to Reach 3038 Million during the Forecast Period of 2022-2030; Rising Cases of Breast Cancer and Aging Population to boost the industry growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worldwide Breast Lesion Localization Market size in 2021 was worth USD 966.56 million and will reach USD 3038 million at a 13.57% CAGR. Breast lesions are abnormal changes in the breast tissue brought on by disease or trauma. Breast lesion localization methods refer to a wide range of techniques used to detect these changes. Wire localization, radioactive seed localization (RSL), carbon marking, magnetic seed localization (Magseed), radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL), and intraoperative ultrasound are a few techniques that are frequently used. These methods help medical professionals make well-informed choices and choose the best procedure or treatment for the patient.



Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Breast Lesion Localization Market Report published in the month of Nov-2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/precision-medicine-market









Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Insights:

The market was largely ruled by the wire localization segment in 2021, with a share of 32% on the basis of type.

In 2020, tumor identification was the largest market and generated a revenue of over USD 543.1 million in terms of usage.

The hospital segment is estimated to generate a revenue share of $596.2 million throughout 2021-2028 in terms of the end user.

North America held a considerable position with a share of more than 35% regionally in 2021.





Factors influencing the Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market growth :

Factors like the increasing breast cancer cases and the growing demand for breast lesion localization devices are expediting its growth rate.

The breast lesion localization methods market is expanding due to the rising incidence of breast cancer worldwide. As per a report by the World Health Organization, 685,000 people died worldwide, and 2.3 million women were confirmed to have breast cancer in 2020. Technological improvements in breast lesion localization techniques and rising public awareness of early detection and treatment of breast cancer contribute to the market's expansion. Additionally, the development of precise, affordable, and safe advanced devices assists in the expansion of the global market.





Breast cancer surgeries have been more accurate and precise due to the advanced localization technique. The usage of Breast Lesion Localization Devices is expanding as breast cancer is becoming more prevalent. Changes in lifestyle, including dietary preferences, behavioral factors, and physical activity, make breast cancer even worse.





Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The breast lesion localization Market segmentation is based on Techniques, Usage, End-User, and Region.

By Techniques

Radioisotope localization

Wire Localization

Electromagnetic localization

Magnetic localization

Others





By Usage

Tumor identification

Sentinel lymph node identification

Lumpectomy





By End-User

Hospitals

Oncology Clinics

Diagnostics Centres

Others

For Region

North America

Canada

USA

Mexico





Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Europe

Italy

U.K.

Germany

France

Switzerland

The rest of Europe

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA





To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/breast-lesion-localization-methods-market

The market was largely ruled by the wire localization segment in 2021, with a share of 32% on the basis of type. Radiologists and surgeons can easily and affordably use wire localization. In addition to processing, wire localization services provide numerous options for easily connecting to radiology imaging devices via a guided wire thereby all of these factors are fuelling the expansion of the wire localization segment.

The hospital segment is estimated to generate a revenue share of $596.2 million throughout 2021-2028 in terms of the end user. The availability of skilled professionals, rising breast cancer incidence, and widespread adoption of advanced breast lesion localization techniques contribute to this market segment's growth.

North America held a considerable position with a share of more than 35% regionally in 2021. It is because of the availability of government programs for cancer screening and the availability of reimbursement policies for the area. Most people with breast cancer live in the North American region, and the government is investing heavily in medical equipment and Breast Lesion Localization Devices. These elements are expanding the market for Breast Lesion Localization in North American nations.





Key players in Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market:

Mermaid Medical A/S

IZI Medical Products

Sirius Medical B.V.

Argon Medical Devices

Tsunami Medical

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH

Molli Surgical

BPB Medica

Cianna Medical

C.R. Bard,

Endomagnetics

Laurane Medical

Cianna Medical

CP Medical

Ranfac Corporation

Hologic

Sirius medical

Cook MedicalHealth Beacons

Surgiceye GmbH.

Intra-Medical Imaging

Leica Biosystems

Elucent Medical





Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/breast-lesion-localization-methods-market





Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 The market size value in 2021 USD 966.56 Million The revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.03 Billion Growth rate CAGR of approximately 13.57% The base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 – 2020 Unit USD Billion, CAGR (2021 - 2030) Segmentation By Type, By Usage, By End-User, By Region. By Type Electromagnetic localization, Wire Localization, Magnetic localization, Radioisotope localization, and Others. By End-User Diagnostics Centres, Oncology Clinics, Hospitals, Others. By Usage Sentinel lymph node identification, Tumor identification, and Lumpectomy. By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA. Country Scope U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., China, Japan, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, U.A.E. etc. Company Usability Profiles Argon Medical Devices, Mermaid Medical A/S, IZI Medical Products, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Tsunami Medical, Sirius Medical BV., Molli Surgical, C.R. Bard, Endomagnetics, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Laurane Medical, Cianna Medical, CP Medical, BPB Medica, Cianna Medical, Cook Medical, Intra-Medical Imaging, Ranfac Corporation, Leica Biosystems, Health Beacons, Hologic, Elucent medical, Surgiceye GmbH., Sirius medical. Pricing and purchase options Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





To read the summary of the report, visit the website at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/breast-lesion-localization-methods-market





Recent Developments

Molli Surgical, a Toronto based company, is now offering its patient-first solution to the Sprott Department of Surgery at the University Health Network (UHN). The wire-free, radiation-free marker technology developed by Molli Surgical in Canada will increase patient and doctor comfort and confidence while locating lesions for surgeries for breast cancer.





A precise, user-friendly new technology for breast cancer localization called Molli has been adopted by the Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. The first ever hospital in southwest Ontario to employ this technology is SMGH.





The FDA has approved iSono Health's Atusa system for whole-breast ultrasound imaging. The Atusa whole-breast ultrasound system is a first of its kind, automated, compact system with user-friendly software and a special wearable accessory for automated image analysis and acquisition.





Related Reports

Soft Tissue Repair Market Insights Global Report

The report on Soft Tissue Repair Market by SMR provides an analysis of its drivers, challenges, opportunities, etc. The Soft Tissue Repair Market in 2021 was worth USD 12.62 Billion, and it will reach USD 22.84 Billion in 2030 at a 6.81% CAGR. The rising geriatric population, rise in the number of cosmetic surgeries, increase in sports related injuries, and rising severe trauma injuries are expediting its growth rate. Important players in this market are ACell Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic Plc., etc.

Breast Pump Market Insights Global Report

SMR's Breast pump Market Report overviews various factors like drivers, opportunities, restraints, etc. The Breast pump Market size in 2021 was USD 1.31 Billion and will be USD 2.41 Billion at a rapid 6.97% CAGR. Factors like the increased rate of newborns and the rapid development of technology support market expansion. Organizations in this market are Mayborn Group, Albert Manufacturing USA, Hygeia Health, Medala, Inc., Philips Avent, etc.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market Insights Global Report

The Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market Report by SMR analyses its restraints, challenges, augmenting factors, etc. The Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market size in 2021 was worth USD 17.13 billion, and by 2030 it will be USD 41.74 billion, representing a 10.4% CAGR. Factors influencing the growth rate are increasing demand for better screening, therapy, and diagnosis, changing lifestyles, and increasing public awareness. Companies in this market are Merck, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, etc.

Breast Reconstruction Market Insights Global Report

The Breast Reconstruction Market Report by SMR outlines its opportunities, challenges, restraints, etc. The Breast Reconstruction Market's worth 2021 was USD 2.68 Billion in 2021, and by 2030 it will be USD 4.98 Billion at a 7.11% CAGR. Factors stimulating the market growth are technological advancements related to breast cancer treatment increasing number of breast cancer. Players in this market include CEREPLAS, PMT Corporation, Allergan Inc., G.C. Aesthetics, etc.

Breast Imaging Market Insights Global Report

SMR's Breast Imaging Market Report provides an in-depth overview of its challenges, opportunities, restraints, growth factors, etc. The Breast Imaging Market size in 2021 was USD 4.14 Billion, and by 2030 it will reach USD 8.79 Billion at an 8.73% CAGR. Rising cases of breast cancer and technological advancement are the factors expediting the market growth rate. Prominent Companies in this market are Planmed OY, Micrima Limited, G.E. Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, etc.

.

About Us:

Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.

Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blogs/metaverse-statistics

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/