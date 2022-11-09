Pupillometer Market will it US$ 385.56 Mn by 2023 and is Further Anticipated to Reach a High of US$ 809.56 Mn at a CAGR of 7.7% During Forecast Period of 2023-33 | Study by Future Market Insights Inc.

The North American region is anticipated to lead the Pupillometer market during the forecast period. The kitchen appliances sector is the key driver in the Pupillometer market. Europe Pupillometer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pupillometer market is anticipated to witness opulent growth opportunities over the forecast period by registering a total of about 7.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. At present, the pupillometer is expected to be valued at around US$ 385.56 Mn in 2023. The value of the pupillometer market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 809.56 Mn by the year 2033. During the comparison between digital and video pupillometers, the latter is known to be superior. These tools are efficient in recording a full range of pupillary responses. In addition to that, the video pupillometer utilizes infrared high-definition video cameras to record the bilateral pupil responses to monocular visual stimuli.



Furthermore, these pupillometers are capable of capturing both spontaneous and evoked pupillary light reactions at the same time. Another prominent element contributing to increased interest in video automated pupillometer is their recent regulatory clearance. Therefore, several prominent companies in the pupillometer market are incorporating cutting-edge technologies like an LED light source, a high-precision infrared camera, and a powerful microprocessor. As a result, the market expands as a result of the increased demand brought about by these features.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7114



Furthermore, video pupillometers are faster and more convenient in comparison with digital pupillometers. The automatic pupillometers eradicate the potential for human errors that may occur with manual approaches. As a result, this causes an increase in demand for video pupillometers, which in turn propels the development of the market. Therefore, because of these benefits, these devices are widely used in clinical practice.

Key Takeaways

The pupillometer market is spreading widely resulting in the expanding use of computers and the internet for the creation of brand-new goods. With advanced technologies combined, pupillometers consist of user-friendly controls such as binocular and monocular measures, as well as the X81705's infinite vision distance setting, which is both fully manually adjustable. The X81705 also has an automatic off/on functionality and digital readouts that can measure down to 0.5 nm.

The demand for the automated pupillometer market is on the rise as more people seek alternatives in comparison to the traditional method of pupil measurement owing to safety concerns. According to a study published in 2016, the American Journal of Critical Care revealed that neurological nurses and critical care are constantly underestimating pupil size and incorrectly measuring pupil reactivity, leading the authors to conclude that the use of an automated pupillometer medical device is an essential tool allowing for more effective and timely diagnostics.

The significant surge in global incidences of eye problems is also fueling demand for pupillometers. The number of people with moderate or severe visual impairment is anticipated to surge to nearly 588 million by 2050 from the current estimate of 217 million, according to 2017 research by the International Council of Ophthalmology.

The demand for pupillometers is on the rise in several illnesses such as ophthalmic-related illnesses caused by prolonged use of digital electronics such as TVs, smartphones & tablets, laptops, video games, and PCs. While demand for pupillometers continues to rise, the market expansion is being stymied by a dearth of trained personnel to operate cutting-edge devices.

The growth in the global pupillometer market is anticipated over the projection period backed by a dramatic rise in the incidence of neurological diseases. Owing to technological advances, it has resulted in the surge of a new generation of pupillometers and the emergence of progressive medical devices. Pupillometers are responsible for enhancing the effectiveness of the diagnosis and helping doctors better identify brain disorders. Backed by such properties, the global pupillometer market is expected to showcase an opulent growth opportunity.



Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7114

Competitive Landscape

There are numerous international and domestic players within the pupillometer industry which are making the market fiercely competitive. In order to maintain a competitive edge over the global pupillometer market and expand product offerings, key market players are implementing market strategies like the introduction of new, ground-breaking items as well as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions.

More Insights into the Pupillometer Market

North America is anticipated to dominate the global pupillometer market as it accounted for over 26.3% of the global revenue. The growth of the region is attributed to the region’s largest population and high incidence of neurological and eye illnesses. Pupillometry's widespread applicability in the United States is another factor that should boost sales.

Europe is expected to surge with a lucrative growth opportunity with an 8.8% of CAGR between 2023 to 2033. Growth of the region is surging in Europe due to the rising prevalence of neurological illnesses, the pupillometer is finding more and more uses. In addition to that, technical advancements have led to the creation of a pupillometer for the next generation, which is more advanced than the medical devices of the past.

Key Segments in the Pupillometer Market

By Mobility:

Table-top

Hand-held

By Type:

Video

Digital

By End-use:

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others



By Application:

Ophthalmology

Neurology

Oncology

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe



Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7114

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pupillometer-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

Automated CPR Devices Market Size: The global automated CPR devices market is expected to grow at approximately 13% CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Sales: The global automated breast ultrasound systems market is expected to grow at approximately 10% CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Share: US currently leads the global market for respiratory inhaler devices. Sales in US will be over 40% of total demand throughout the forecast period.

Contrast Media Injectors Market Forecast: The global contrast media injectors market was valued at US$ 1.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2030, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey.

Europe Viscosupplementation Market Demand: The Europe visco supplementation market is predicted to grow at 9.37% CAGR through 2032.

Empty Capsules Market Growth: The global sales of empty capsules are anticipated to reach around US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022 and are further expected to increase at 8% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2026, totaling a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2026.

Veterinary Vaccines Market Analysis: The global veterinary vaccines market size was valued at around US$ 10 Bn in 2021. However, with rapid rise in the veterinary vaccines sales amid increasing prevalence of animal diseases, the overall market is forecast to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2026, surpassing a valuation of around US$ 14.1 Bn by 2026.

Industrial Microbiology Market Trends: The demand for industrial microbiology nosedived. Nonetheless, sales will improve, enabling growth in the market at 4.95% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Value: The global intraosseous infusion device was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7.9 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Paediatric Vaccine Market Type: The global paediatric vaccine market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 48.8 Bn by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 12.7% to reach a valuation of US$ 160.7 Bn by the year 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com