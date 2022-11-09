Submit Release
ClearPoint Neuro to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, announced today that its management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • 2022 Stifel Healthcare Conference
    Presenting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.
  • 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
    Presenting on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro is partnered with approximately 50 pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic institutions, and contract research organizations providing solutions for direct CNS delivery of therapeutics in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, more than 5,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services to our customers and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com. 


Contact:

Danilo D’Alessandro, Chief Financial Officer
1-888-287-9109
info@clearpointneuro.com

Caroline Corner, Investor Relations
ir@clearpointneuro.com

