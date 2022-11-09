Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market Top players Antworks, Automation Anywhere Inc., Atos SE.

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in financial services market generated $0.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Easier loan processing owing to RPA, adoption of RPA by banks for various financial processes, and better customer services through RPA in financial market drive the growth of the global RPA in financial services market. However, resistance by employees and regular maintenance of the system restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, technological advancement in automation processes present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7298

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7298

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 34.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global RPA in financial services market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period. The report also includes LAMEA and Europe.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global robotic process automation (RPA) in financial services market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global robotic process automation (RPA) in financial services market size are provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the market.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global robotic process automation (RPA) in financial services market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the market size from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential and several robotic process automation in financial services case study.



Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Component

Solution

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

Customer Account Management

Fraud Prevention

Reporting & Invoice Automation

Account Opening & KYC

Others

By End User

Banks

Credit Unions

Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC)

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

By Key Market Players

Antworks

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Atos SE

Blue Prism Limited

IBM

Kofax Inc.

NICE SYSTEMS

Protiviti Inc.

UiPath

WorkFusion, Inc.

Related Links

AI in Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-insurance-market-A11615

BFSI Crisis Management Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bfsi-crisis-management-market-A11105

IoT Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-insurance-market-A09784

Bitcoin Payments Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bitcoin-payments-market-A07535

Payment Security Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/payment-security-market-A10025

Payment processing solution Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/payment-processing-solution-market

Credit Card Payment Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/credit-card-payments-market-A11836

Buy Now: https://bit.ly/3DCi4cv

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+18007925285 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn