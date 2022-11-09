TAIWAN, November 9 - President Tsai meets UK Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands

On the morning of November 9, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by United Kingdom Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands. In remarks, President Tsai said that Taiwan aims to strengthen mutually beneficial economic and trade exchanges with the UK, and expressed hope that our countries can work together toward the signing of a bilateral trade and investment agreement. The president also wished the UK success in its application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and expressed hope that the UK will support Taiwan's own accession to the CPTPP so that we can expand our economic cooperation, bringing greater prosperity to our countries.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I am delighted to meet with Minister Hands again at the Presidential Office. In 2016, not long after assuming office at the Department for International Trade, he led a delegation to Taiwan to participate in Taiwan-UK trade talks, demonstrating the importance the UK government places on Taiwan. This trip will continue to strengthen cooperation and exchanges between our countries. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I want to extend a warm welcome.

Over the past few years, Taiwan and the UK have deepened our partnership in areas including technology, energy, trade, and smart city development. Facing the challenges of the post-pandemic era, Taiwan is willing to use its competitive advantage in advanced semiconductor manufacturing to assist the world in making the most of semiconductor supply chain restructuring. We look forward to working with the UK and other democratic allies to build more resilient global supply chains through advanced technology cooperation, mutual investments, and financial support.

This year marks the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that Taiwan-UK trade talks will be held in person. We believe that this will benefit our bilateral exchanges and cooperation on important economic and trade issues.

I would like to thank Minister Hands for continuing to advance our bilateral economic cooperation and staunchly supporting Taiwan during the pandemic. We highly value the UK's proposal for a Taiwan-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) and expect that under this framework, our countries will expand two-way trade and investment.

Our goal is to strengthen mutually beneficial economic exchanges between our countries. We hope that we can work together toward the signing of a bilateral trade and investment agreement. We also wish the UK success in its bid to join the CPTPP, and trust that we can have your support for Taiwan's own accession, so that we can expand our economic and trade cooperation and bring greater prosperity to our countries.

Let me take this opportunity to thank the government of the UK for its longstanding support for Taiwan's international participation and for advocating for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. I also want to congratulate Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his new role. We anticipate that with the backing of the new UK government, the Taiwan-UK partnership will reach new heights and generate even more successful cooperation.

In closing, I wish the Taiwan-UK trade talks every success and each of you a pleasant stay in Taiwan.

Minister Hands then delivered remarks, thanking the president for meeting him in person to discuss the flourishing Taiwan-UK relationship, an opportunity which he greatly values.

Minister Hands stated that he has visited Taiwan many times since 1991, but is particularly delighted to be here on this occasion, for the 25th anniversary of our trade talks, four of which he has led himself. He added that this is truly a remarkable milestone that shows the maturity of our partnership.

Minister Hands mentioned that he is also the first UK minister to visit Taiwan since the outbreak of the pandemic and that this visit is his first trip abroad in this role since returning to the Department of International Trade. He commended Taiwan for its response to the unprecedented challenge of the pandemic, which has won it the world's admiration. The minister also thanked Taiwan for supporting the UK with personal protective equipment in the early stages of the pandemic.

Minister Hands said he was grateful that Taiwan's recent opening of its borders has allowed this year's trade talks to take place in person. He also noted that since he first chaired these talks in 2016, our economic relationship has grown even closer, with trade growing by almost a quarter just last year.

Stating that our relationship reaches beyond trade and investment, the minister said that as Taiwan and the UK both have strong democracies and institutions, we have much in common and face many similar challenges as like-minded partners.

With the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP27) starting this week, Minister Hands said it was encouraging to see Taiwan publish its net-zero roadmap earlier this year, as the UK did last year, representing a vital step in reducing dependence on fossil fuels and in developing resilience in the energy sector.

The UK is keen to see that roadmap succeed, he said, and it is providing support in a number of areas, including the offshore wind sector. Mentioning that he was in Taichung the day before to visit a wind farm, the minister stated that the UK has the largest installed offshore wind capacity of any country in Europe.

Minister Hands also pointed to Taiwan's Bilingual 2030 policy, noting the UK's support for the Ministry of Education with the formulation of policy and the development of a framework for this endeavor. He added that work will be commencing on the next phase of this collaboration in the coming weeks.

Minister Hands then thanked President Tsai for her warm welcome, and said that he looks forward to discussing these issues further. He also expressed hope that the UK and Taiwan can continue to work closely together on these and other challenges in the future.

Also present at the meeting were UK Trade Commissioner for Asia-Pacific Natalie Black and British Office Taipei Representative John Dennis.