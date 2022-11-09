Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman Visits Mexico City

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Mexico City, Mexico November 9-10. As the United States and Mexico approach the 200th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in December, the Deputy Secretary’s visit is an opportunity to continue momentum following the High-Level Economic and Security Dialogues and prepare for the next North American Leaders’ Summit.

The Deputy Secretary will meet with senior officials from the Government of Mexico, including Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Finance Rogelio Ramirez de la O, and Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro. She will also meet with Mexican business leaders, representatives of the LGBTQI+ community, and activists focused on disappearances. Deputy Secretary Sherman will speak with students at Universidad La Salle about our common vision for North American prosperity and security.

