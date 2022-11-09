New York State Athletic Commission to Meet on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm

Members of the New York State Athletic Commission will hold a meeting on Friday, November 18, 2022 . Pursuant to Chapter 417 of the Laws of 2021, the meeting will be held at 123 William Street New York, NY 10036 and by WebEx

An agenda and related materials will be posted when they become available.

WHO: New York State Athletic Commission

WHAT: Commission Meeting

WHEN: Friday, November 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM

Web Ex Information

-------------------------------------------------------

Mobile Devices

-------------------------------------------------------

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m17646d7273dbc0fd13f5525817cdb5bb

Event Number: 1617 64 0056

Password: 2HyTEPVfM65

-------------------------------------------------------

Audio conference information

-------------------------------------------------------

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Access code: 1617 64 0056

###