Al Farabi Medical Laboratories and Dante Genomics announce global partnership for the delivery of Next Generation Sequencing Genomic Testing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Farabi Medical Laboratories, the leading medical laboratories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with more than 50 labs covering all regions of the Kingdom, and Dante Genomics, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, are pleased to announce a commercial partnership to provide patients with a wide range of clinical genomic tests, including Whole Genome Sequencing and Whole Exome Sequencing with interpretation, as well as Non-Invasive prenatal Testing (NIPT) in Saudi Arabia.



"We are delighted to offer advanced genomic testing services in partnership with the Al Farabi Medical Labs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Andrea Riposati, Dante Genomics CEO and Co-founder. "We look forward to supporting the growth of Al Farabi Medical Labs and its cutting-edge vision. Together, we aim to enable whole genome sequencing driven healthcare for individuals."

Dr. Mohamed Marie, Al Farabi Founder and General Manager, said: "We are honored to leverage Dante Genomics technology and expertise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Al Farabi is a leading medical lab with more than 50 branches across the Kingdom. Dante Genomics will be our partner in genetic testing and other genomic solutions. We aim to offer the highest quality services to our patients, now in genomics, as we have done in all areas in healthcare."

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes, prevention, enhanced diagnostics and personalized medicine. The Company's assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

About Al Farabi Medical Labs

Al Farabi Medical Labs has pursued since its inception and still the policy of attracting and localizing the new and modern in various diagnostic techniques to work on difficult equations in the medical field in terms of quality of performance, speed of results and fair price for the service provided. Al Farabi Medical Labs has followed a strict policy to adhere to international and local standards and requirement for laboratory quality and occupational safety. This has resulted in achieving national and international accreditations, CBAHI and JCI, respectively.

