MetaWorks' Motoclub Reveals Premier Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2022 Las Vegas Collector Series

Fairfield, CA., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), MWRKMWRK, an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub.io platform is set to drop the first NFT pack in the Barrett-Jackson 2022 Las Vegas Auction Collector Series – the "Premier Pack."



Barrett-Jackson's 2022 Las Vegas Auction saw more than 650 of the finest vehicles roll across the auction block at the Convention Center. The Motoclub team, working in collaboration with Barrett-Jackson, has carefully selected 16 vehicle sales from their incredible 2022 Las Vegas event to bring the newest Barrett-Jackson Collector Series to your digital garage.

Starting with the "Premier Pack," the series is split into four collectible tiers, with each successive pack level becoming more exclusive than the last.

Each "Premier Pack" contains an assortment of NFTs based on the sales of four specially selected vehicles sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2022 Las Vegas Auction.

The four NFTs featured in the "Premier Pack" commemorate the sale of the following vehicles:

1930 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan Custom "Rod-Riguez"

2015 Aston Martin DB9

2020 Ford Shelby Mustang Signature Edition

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Pickup

Each NFT will contain 3 x high-res digital images and 1 x video commemorating the chosen vehicle's respective sale at Barrett-Jackson.

"We are excited to continue offering car enthusiasts an opportunity to own a piece of this spectacular event," said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks. "These unique digital assets are created with car enthusiasts in mind and are helping them break into the rapidly growing metaverse."

The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction 2022 Collector Series "Premier Pack" will be released at 12 p.m. PDT on November 15, 2022.

More details on this exciting new series of collectibles can be found on the Motoclub website here .

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. MWRKMWRK is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io . For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com , and www.sec.gov , searching MWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian.hopkins@metaworksplatforms.io

Company Contact

Scott Gallagher, President

scott@metaworksplatforms.io