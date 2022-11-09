New Delhi, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the beginning of the twenty-first century, there has been a growing demand for trash can liners market. In fact, according to a survey conducted by Astute Analytica, there was a 133% increase in the sales of trash can liners between 2015 and 2021. This is likely attributable to two factors: the increasing awareness of environmental concerns and the consequent increase in recycling efforts.

One reason that trash can liners are so popular is because they protect surfaces from debris and rain. Trashcan liners also keep smells in check, preventing garbage from permeating into adjacent areas. In addition, they help keep floors clean by trapping moisture and dust. Finally, trashcan liners protect landscapes from blighted landscapes as litter accumulates over time inside the liner.

The major factor driving rapid growth of the trash can liners market is that they prevent litter from accumulating in the environment. According to Astute Analytica, each year, around 161 million metric tons (MMT) of litter accumulates in landfills around the world. This amounts to 1,800 pounds per person per year. If every person in the world used trashcan liners, it would save an estimated 1 million metric tons annually.

One key finding in the global trash can liners market report is that while production volumes have been increasing over the past few years, prices have not kept up. This has resulted in companies either passing along increased costs to consumers or cutting back on production. Another finding is that the downstream markets for trash can liners are growing relatively slowly. This suggests that there may be room for improvement in terms of waste reduction initiatives by companies.

Plastic Ban is Encouraging Demand for Eco-Friendly Alternatives in Trash Can Liners Market

Mushrooming plastic pollution is a global concern that has spurred growing demand for alternatives to traditional trash can liners. While there are many viable and effective options available, adopting one of these solutions can be difficult. In the United States, for example, many municipalities have banned or curtailed the use of foam waste management products due to their harmful environmental effects.

One key trend that we have observed in the trash can liners market is the increased use of recycled materials. This has been driven by government regulations and consumer preferences, which have led to an increase in the availability of recycled materials. In addition, there is growing concern about climate change and its effects on both the environment and human health, which is prompting consumers to seek out environmentally-friendly products.

Liners made from biodegradable materials in the global trash can liners market, such as cornstarch or wheat flour, are popular alternatives to traditional polyurethane garbage bags and can often be composted after use. These liners reduce the amount of garbage that ends up in landfills by transforming unusable food into compost. Another benefit of using biodegradable liners is that they do not generate methane when decomposing--a gas responsible for contributing significantly to climate change.

Another trend is the increasing popularity of recycling centers. More people are using these centers to recycle their trash, which is leading to increased demand for trash can liners that can keep garbage in place while it's being recycled.

Global Trash Can Liners Market is Highly Fragmented, Top 5 Players Holds only 20% Market Share

The Clorox Creompany, Reynolds Consumer Products, Poly-America, L.P, Berry Global Inc., International Plastics Inc. are some of the key players in the global trash can liner.

The growth of the waste management industry has led to an increase in the demand for trash can liners. There are a number of reasons for this, including concerns about environmental pollution and increasing health concerns about landfill-dwelling animals.

One of the leading manufacturers in the global trash can liners market is Glad Industries. The company manufactures a wide range of products, including garbage pails, compost bins, and trash can liners. Glad Industries' products are used by businesses and homes across the globe.

Glad Industries produces a variety of different types of trash can liners, including biodegradable and compostable liners. The company has a dedicated team that is responsible for testing new liner formulations and ensuring that they meet stringent environmental standards.

The growing demand for trash can liners has had a positive effect on the economy as well as the environment. Glad Industries' products are durable and easy to clean, which makes them an ideal choice for businesses and homeowners alike.

How Companies are faring in the Changing Landscape of Trash Can Liners Market is Worth Reading

The landscape of the garbage bag industry has undergone a dramatic change in recent years as consumers switch to using more sustainable and recycling-friendly options. With this shift, companies that produce and sell trash can liners have had to adapt their marketing strategies and production methods in order to remain competitive.

Some of the most notable companies in the trash can liners market that have already adapted to this changing landscape are Glad Press The Clorox Creompany, Reynolds Consumer Products, Poly-America, L.P, Berry Global Inc., International Plastics Inc. These companies have all begun producing biodegradable or compostable garbage bags, which is good news for the environment since these bags can break down into natural resources once they're disposed of.

Other leading companies in the trash can liners market, such as household names like trash bags manufacturer Waste Management and grocery store chain Safeway, are still primarily selling disposable garbage bags. However, they are now also offering more sustainable alternatives such as compostable or biodegradable trash bags made from recycled materials.

This shift away from disposable garbage bags may not be permanent however; according to Astute Analytica surveys of trash can liners market show that approximately one-third of consumers would still prefer a disposable bag if it were made from renewable resources such as paper or plastic derived from oil refuse. So, there's still a lot of movement and adaptation going on in the garbage bag industry right now - we'll just have to watch and see what happens next.

