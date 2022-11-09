Insights on the Horse Insurance Global Market to 2031 - Consistent Improvement in Horse Insurance Plans With Additional Benefits is Propelling Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Horse Insurance Market By Type, By Horse Type, By Application, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the horse insurance market was valued at $458.67 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Horse insurance offers protection in the event that a horse suffers an illness or passes away, is no longer able to be employed for work, or causes someone harm or property damage. Moreover, if a horse causes harm to someone or damages their property, the horse company can be held liable. A stable, barn, or piece of equipment that is destroyed by fire or another hazard can also result in a loss for the company. Horse enterprises that purchase specialist equine/horse insurance can safeguard themselves against these unforeseen losses.

Increase in adoption of horse insurance to cover unexpected veterinary expenses, vaccinations and other routine care is driving the growth of the market. In addition, consistent improvement in the horse insurance plans with additional benefits is propelling the growth of the market.

However, lack of awareness among customers and high premiums for horse insurance are some factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of advanced technologies in insurance product lines is expected to boost the growth of the market in upcoming years. Moreover, increase in government initiatives for horse insurance is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market in upcoming years.

The horse insurance market is segmented into type, horse type, application, sales channel, and region. By type, the market is differentiated into mortality, major medical & surgical, loss of use, liability and others. Depending on horse type, it is fragmented into American quarter horse, Arabian, thoroughbred, Morgan, appaloosa and others. The application segment is divided into recreational and commercial.

The recreational segment is further segregated into riding, racing, grooming/showing and others. The riding segment is further divided into leisure riding and competitive riding. The sales channel is differentiated into broker, agency, direct response and other. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The horse insurance market analysis includes top companies operating in the market such as Animal Friends Insurance Services Limited, ASPCA, AXA, Broadstone Equine Insurance Agency, De Wet De Villiers Brokers, Harry Hall International Ltd, Hollard, Markel Corporation, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, One Insurance Group, Pet Assure Corp., Pet Plan Limited, Quotezone.co.uk, The Insurance Emporium, Consumer Agent Portal, LLC., Great American Insurance Company, and Edgewood Partners Insurance Center. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the horse insurance industry.

Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global horse insurance market along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global horse insurance market size are provided in the report.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global horse insurance market from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: HORSE INSURANCE MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: HORSE INSURANCE MARKET, BY HORSE TYPE

CHAPTER 6: HORSE INSURANCE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: HORSE INSURANCE MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

CHAPTER 8: HORSE INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

