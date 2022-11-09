Insights on the Gaming Accessories Global Market to 2030 - The Emergence of New Gaming Content With High Graphic Requirements is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Accessories Market By Component, By Device Type, By Connectivity type, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gaming accessories market is projected to reach $14,396.40 million by 2030 growing from $6,133.5 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period.

Gaming accessories are various hardware devices like headset and joysticks that are either required to use a video game console or improve the gaming experience. Video game accessories include controllers, headsets, joysticks, and web cameras. The most frequent video game system attachment is the controllers used to play the games.

This device now has direction controls as well as various other types of inputs. The growing trend and popularity of video games among teenagers, as well as the introduction of new technology in the gaming sector, are important factors driving gaming accessories market growth.

The interactive gaming industry's development of new advanced platforms to reach out to gamers all over the world, the growing number of Smartphone users all over the world, the growing popularity of virtual reality leading to a high demand for virtual reality headsets, and a surge in the adoption of handheld gaming consoles and advanced graphics-based video games are all expected to see rapid growth in gaming accessories market share during the forecast period. Gaming accessories give players with a high level of comfort, allowing them to play games more efficiently, resulting in market growth.

The emergence of new gaming content with high graphic requirements is driving the gaming accessories market growth. Gaming on consoles is migrating to on-demand visual content, which has already begun. Furthermore, a big driver of the gaming accessories market opportunity is the dropping prices of these items.

During the forecast period, the global gaming accessories market size is expected to rise at a considerable CAGR. Increased usage of smartphones and tablets, as well as fast expanding technology such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence, are fuelling market expansion, globally.

Furthermore, the rise in popularity of e-sports boosts demand for gaming accessories such as improved gaming keyboards and gamepads, as well as other gaming equipment. Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were forced to stay at home, overall gaming and internet game consumption has increased in comparison to previous eras. The gaming accessories industry is also booming as people turn to gaming to pass the time.

The gaming accessories market share is segmented on the basis of component, device type, connectivity type, end-use and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into headsets, keyboard, mic, controller, and others. By device type, it is categorized into pc, and gaming consoles. By connectivity type, the market is segmented into wired and wireless. Based on end-use, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. Based on region, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the gaming accessories industry include Nintendo Co., Ltd., Logitech International SA, Razer Inc., Corsair, Sennheiser, SADES Technological Corporation, Alienware, Plantronics, Google Inc., Cooler Master.

Key Findings of the Study

By component, headsets sub-segment is predicted to have the maximum market share in the forecast period.

By device type, PC sub-segment is predicted to have the highest share in the forecast period.

By connectivity type, the wired sub-segment is expected to observe highest market share in the forecast time frame.

By end use, the online sub-segment is expected to observe highest market share in the forecast time frame.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific region is projected to remain the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Value Chain Analysis

3.8.Key Regulation Analysis

3.9.Patent Landscape

3.10.Market Share Analysis

3.11.Regulatory Guidelines

CHAPTER 4: GAMING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Headsets

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Keyboard

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Mice

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Controller

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: GAMING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 PC

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Gaming Console

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: GAMING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Wired

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Wireless

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: GAMING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY END USE

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Online

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Offline

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: GAMING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Logitech International SA

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 DuckyChannel International Co., Ltd.

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Corsair

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 steelseries

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Razer

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 hyperx

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 ZOWIE (BenQ)

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 mad catz

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Cooler Master Technology Inc.

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Plantronics Inc.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

