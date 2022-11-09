Bitcoin Payments Market : Top market players B2BinPay, Binance, Bitpay, Circle Internet Financial Limited, Coingate.

Bitcoin Payments Market

Bitcoin Payments Market : Rise in need for transparency in the payment system

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for improving operational efficiency and transparency in payment systems to boost the global bitcoin payments market trends. A prominent surge in demand for bitcoin in banks and other financial institutions will open new growth avenues for the global market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global Bitcoin Payments market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Bitcoin Payments market accrued revenue worth $850.6 billion in 2021, and will reach $3,788.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031. The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of oscillating industry trends, top segments, value chains, major investment business scenarios, regional landscape, and competitive space. The study is a major source of information for giant players, entrepreneurs, owners, and managers in creating new business plans for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report demonstrates an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving market.

The report offers an in-depth division of the global Bitcoin Payments market based on Keys, Component, Application, and Region. It provides an in-depth investigation of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can get insights into market trends. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in knowing which sub-segments are to be explored for achieving massive growth in the ensuing years.

Based on keys, the private keys segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for three-fourths of the overall share of the global Bitcoin Payments market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. However, the public keys segment is slated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 20.3% from 2022 to 2031.

In terms of component, the hardware segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021, contributing more than half of the overall share of the global Bitcoin Payments market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the services segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 19.8% during the forecast timeframe.

On basis of the application, the e-commerce segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2021, contributing more than two-fifths of the global Bitcoin Payments market share. Moreover, the segment is set to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 20.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the bitcoin payment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing bitcoin payments market outlook.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the bitcoin payments market share segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global bitcoin payments market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global bitcoin payments market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Bitcoin Payments Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

Market Size By 2031 USD 3788.2 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 16.3%

Forecast period 2021 - 2031

Report Pages 283

Keys

Private Keys

Public Keys

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Application

E-commerce

Retail

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players B2BinPay, Binance, Bitpay, Circle, Coingate, Coinpayments, Coinspaid, MoonPay, OpenNode, Paxful, Paypal, SpectroCoin, Utrust, Verifone, Zebpay

