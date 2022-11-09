Sorenson Announces Rebrand of Leading BSL Provider SLi, SignVideo

Rigorous refresh sets new standard for inclusivity while creating a tapestry of worldwide connections

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sign Language Interactions (SLi), a United Kingdom-based, Sorenson company, announced its transition to a new brand, one that is reflective of the company’s mission, the universal need for human connection, and the network of inclusive communication services offered by Sorenson, the world’s leading provider of language services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people. Uniting Sorenson services and products under one brand provides identity recognition and symbolizes Sorenson’s unwavering commitment to, across all its services, leveraging the power of language to connect and enrich lives.

Sorenson Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Camila Casale, a marketing veteran who is overseeing the expansive brand transition, said, “For the rebrand, we engaged Sorenson’s diverse employees and customers – Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing people from all over the world who use different languages. We combined that research with Sorenson’s history and culture of innovation and current plans by Sorenson’s new leadership and ownership for global expansion. And we enlisted the expertise of Indian/Australian-born brand designer Ravi Vasavan, who is Deaf, to create the theory behind the new brand identity as well as the dazzling design. The brand that emerged was an authentic and wonderful representation of what Sorenson is becoming.”

Sorenson’s evolution builds on ground-breaking work over many years by SLi and SignVideo, key contributors to the development and delivery of online video and face-to-face British Sign Language (BSL) and Irish Sign Language (ISL) interpreting across the U.K. SLi’s and SignVideo’s advocacy advanced BSL/English interpreting and led to even greater standards of service delivery and access to communication between Deaf and hearing people. This same dedication remains intact while SLi and SignVideo transition to endorsed brands. SLi is now “SLi by Sorenson” and SignVideo is now “SignVideo by Sorenson.”

Brand changes will not impact Contact Scotland BSL and 999 BSL, the U.K.’s Emergency Video Relay Service provided by SLi by Sorenson.

SLi’s and SignVideo’s previous brands will be retired, and the new Sorenson endorsed brand will begin to appear on SLi’s and SignVideo’s websites and social media. To watch the new Sorenson brand take flight, visit www.sorenson.com.

Watch this announcement in BSL. View this announcement in ASL. Read this announcement in Spanish.

About Sorenson

At Sorenson, we believe communication is fundamental to the human experience, which is why our innovative technology and services are accessible, inclusive, and functionally equivalent for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse communities across the globe. As one of the world’s leading language service providers and the world’s leading provider of communication services for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, Sorenson combines patented technology with human-centric services to connect signed and spoken languages. Sorenson offers caption and video relay services, and over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, real-time event captioning services, and post-production language services. Supporting people is what drives Sorenson to, every day, Connect Beyond Words. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit www.sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

