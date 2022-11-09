The UK’s Leading Cycling Price Comparison Website, Bikesy, Sponsors This Years Diversity Prize at The Bikebiz Awards

/EIN News/ -- Croydon, UK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2015, Bikesy is a cycling price comparison website dedicated to increasing the number of people using a bicycle for recreation, health, and transportation by making it as easy as possible for them to access information on the most affordable bikes and accessories.

Every day, their team picks out the best cycle shop price drops, ex-display kit, and stock clearances, so that you and their audience of thousands can find the best deals available.

Due to recent ethnicity and gender studies on cycling showing areas where cycling uptake can be improved, as well as the positive impact on public health and wellbeing that cycling has on communities, Bikesy is more than happy to champion organisations on the ground that are making a difference.

This is why they are sponsoring the Diversity Prize at this year’s BikeBiz Awards, which celebrates the ‘unique, innovative, and important work being done across the cycle trade.’

Making Cycling Accessible For Everyone

The BikeBiz Awards is an annual event run by BikeBiz, a trade information website sharing everything from the latest cycling product updates, marketing messages, to serious industry issues for companies to utilise the information for the benefit of their business.

They have 15 awards across five different categories, including Specialist Distributor of the Year, Micromobility Retailer of the Year, and the Best Shared Transport Provider, that is designed to help shine a light on the leading names in the bike industry, from retailers and bike brands, to advocacy champions.

With recent significant growth, Bikesy has become one of the largest databases of cycling products in the UK and uses its platform to guide customers towards retailers that have the products they require at a price affordable for everyone.

Their commitment to inclusivity and diversity in the cycling world is what has led them to sponsor the Diversity Prize at this year’s Bikebiz Awards.

Tony James, their founder, says, “We are excited to support the Bikebiz awards, which celebrate organisations that are promoting cycling throughout all areas of our society. We are especially pleased to recognise the valuable contribution of the diversity campaigners who are committed to fully bringing the benefits of cycling to all. We also know that cycling can also make communities more liveable and attractive places to live, work, and play, so we feel indebted to any organisation that is trying to increase cycle uptake throughout the UK today.”

He continues to explain that “Bikesy’s core values are about getting as many people cycling in the UK as possible. We believe that the benefits of cycling should be available to all – reducing traffic congestion and pollution, improving public health, and providing an affordable and efficient mode of daily transportation.”

You can see this ethos throughout Bikesy’s website, especially through their pages devoted to Ex-demo bikes, which include sample bikes and second-hand bikes sold through regular bike shops that have been professionally serviced and renewed.

Ex-demo bikes are heavily discounted and can help aspiring cyclists find their perfect first bike at prices that they would not usually be able to afford.

So, if you are looking for the best information and daily deals on bikes, accessories, clothing, and bike components, as well as exactly where to find them at the most affordable prices, then take a look at Bikesy to find your next dream bike.

To find out more about Bikesy and to read further information on this year’s Bikebiz Awards, please visit their website at https://bikesy.co.uk.

