Global Virtualization Security Market Anticipated to Garner $6,986.3 Million, Growing with 13.6% CAGR in the 2021 to 2028 Timeframe [220-Pages] | Announced by Research Dive

The global virtualization security market is predicted to witness remarkable growth in the forecast period, 2021–2028. The increasing adoption of virtualization security in various businesses is propelling the growth of the market. The cloud sub-segment, large enterprises sub-segment, IT & telecommunication sub-segment, and solution sub-segment are estimated to dominate the market. The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to be at the pole position in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global virtualization security market . According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $6,986.3 million and grow with a CAGR of 13.6% in the estimated period, 2021–2028. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the global market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Virtualization Security Market



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global virtualization security market. The execution of lockdown restrictions resulted in the closure of several industries across the world. Hence, many businesses shifted to a remote working model and adopted digital technologies to enable the smooth functioning of business processes. However, the growing digitalization of businesses gave rise to increasing cases of cyber-attacks. As a result, the demand for virtualization security solutions to safeguard network perimeter access surged greatly during the crisis period, which boosted the market growth.

Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of Virtualization Security Market

Factors Impacting the Virtualization Security Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global virtualization security market is a significant rise in the implementation of virtual applications by several small as well as large businesses to access business software from remote locations. In addition, the rising need for network security in enterprises and at the individual level is motivating businesses to invest in virtual security solutions to offer trustworthy data transformation and security services; this is expected to open doors to lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. However, absence of skilled professionals in the virtualization security sector is anticipated to hamper the market’s growth.

The report segments the global virtualization security market into components, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region.



Solution Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The solution sub-segment of the components segment is anticipated to grow enormously by surpassing $4,955.9 million in the forecast period. This growth is mainly owed to the increasing implementation of virtualization technology by several businesses, which is boosting the demand for virtualizations.

Cloud Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The cloud sub-segment of the deployment segment is anticipated to grow enormously by surpassing $4,332.0 million in the forecast period. This growth is mainly owed to the increasing popularity of virtualization as a technique of enhancing system security and enabling on-promise cloud computing technologies.

Specific Requirements on the Post COVID-19 Impact on Virtualization Security Market? Ask an Analyst

Large Enterprises Sub-Segment to Grow Remarkably

The large enterprises sub-segment of the enterprise size segment is expected to hit $4,384.2 million in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising adoption of cloud-based technologies by large enterprises which eventually need effective virtual security solutions.

IT & Telecommunication Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The IT & telecommunication sub-segment of the end-use segment is anticipated to grow enormously by surpassing $1291.5 million in the forecast period. This growth is mainly owed to the increasing demand for virtualization security solutions owing to the rising adoption of cloud-native 5G technology, growing data traffic owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising demand for broadband services, and rising need for network security solutions.

Asia-Pacific Region to Perceive Speedy Growth

The report analyzes the global virtualization security market across several regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to garner $2,353.7 million in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the growing demand for virtualization security solutions due to emerging IT infrastructure in nations like China and Japan in this region.

Broader Insights Pertaining of Specific Regions or Segments of Virtualization Security Market & grab benefit of 10%OFF

Top Players of the Global Virtualization Security Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global virtualization security market including

Sophos Ltd Fortinet Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. Broadcom Corporation Citrix Systems, Inc. Trend Micro VMware Juniper Networks, Inc. Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. IBM, and others.

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market. – Inquire here to grab full report

For instance, in February 2021, Elliptic Labs, a leading AI software firm, introduced a novel Virtual Security Sensor™, a presence-detection solution used to increase the security of data stored on laptops.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

More about Virtualization Security Market:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521