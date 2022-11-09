Global Organic Food Market Anticipated to Garner $484.0 Billion, Growing with 11.77% CAGR in the 2022–2030 Timeframe | Report [220-Pages] by Research Dive

The global organic food market is predicted to witness remarkable growth in the forecast period, 2022–2030. The increasing adoption of organic food products among consumers is boosting the growth of the market. The fruit & vegetables organic food sub-segment is estimated to dominate the market. The Europe market is predicted to be at the pole position in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global organic food market . According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $484.0 billion and grow with a CAGR of 11.77% in the estimated period, 2022–2030. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the global market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Organic Food Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had an optimistic impact on the growth of the global organic food market. The spread of the lethal COVID-19 virus made people more conscious about their health and well-being. Also, many people started adopting healthy diets to stay fit. This boosted the adoption of organic and natural foods massively during the pandemic. Moreover, organic food manufacturers experienced an exponential rise in the demand for organic food products. All these factors propelled the growth of the organic food market amidst the pandemic.

Factors Impacting the Organic Food Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global organic food market is a significant rise in awareness about the benefits of organic food and growing health consciousness among people across the globe. In addition, the increasing preference for organic poultry products is expected to open door to lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. However, a short shelf-life and high cost of organic foods are anticipated to deter the market’s growth.

The report segments the global organic food market into food type and region.

Fruit & Vegetables Organic Food Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The fruit & vegetables organic food sub-segment of the food type segment is foreseen to grow massively by garnering $191.9 billion in the forecast period. This growth is mainly owed to the increasing demand for organic fruits & vegetables, as they are cultivated without using harmful chemical fertilizers, chemical pesticides, or chemical preservatives. Moreover, the growing availability of organic fruits & vegetables on online selling platforms like nature basket, I say organic, large basket, and org-pick in India is boosting the growth of the sub-segment.

Europe Region to Perceive Maximum Growth

The report analyzes the global organic food market across several regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Europe market is projected to hit $183.9 billion in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the existence of leading retail stores like Costco, Walmart, and others in this region. Moreover, the increasing preference for organic foods due to the rising adoption of healthy lifestyles and the popularity of organic diets among people are expected to fuel the regional market growth.

Top Players of the Global Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global organic food market including

Whole Foods Market IP. L.P.

The Kroger Co., Inc.

Organic Valley.

Dean Foods

Clif Bar & Company

Dole Food Co., Inc.

Newman’s Own, Inc.

Frito-Lay

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market. Inquire here to get an access to the key companies’ development strategic Report

For instance, in May 2022, Amul, a milk product cooperative dairy company, launched organic agri products portfolio including chana dal, tur dal, moong dal, and basmati rice.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

More about Organic Food Market:

