/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detergent Polymer Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.9% To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 590.9 Million By 2032, States Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, detergent polymers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 367.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to propel at an impressive CAGR 4.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032 in the global market.

Detergent polymers are used to develop various formulations used as a cleaning agents. Owing to exceptional stain removal, whitening capabilities, and anti-deposition characteristics of detergent polymers, consumption has already heightened in the global market.

In addition to this, governments across the region have raised their voices of sustainability and have been providing incentives to manufacturers following the trail of lowering the carbon footprint. Various chemical companies are opting for alternative solutions for the production of key chemicals used in our daily lives.

Increasing demand for bio-based products and bio-based product offerings by detergent polymer suppliers are set to amplify the market growth in the foreseen period.

Key Takeaways from Market Analysis

By 2032, the global detergent polymers market will have a valuation of US$ 590.9 Million, growing at a 4.9% CAGR

The global detergent polymers market has experienced a 3.2% annual growth rate in a historic period (2017-2021)

Though the majority of the market is still occupied by the consumption of synthetic detergent polymers, the demand for natural & bio-based detergent polymers is expected to rise with a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032

East Asia will be the highest consumer of detergent polymers, capturing an approximate 28.6% market share by 2032

Owing to changing consumer preferences, the demand for liquid detergent polymers form is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% annually in the forecast period

Massive consumption of cleaning agents in residential set-up demand for increased production of detergent polymers and the market is further expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%

Eminent Player’s Key Stratagems

Detergent Polymers manufacturers such as Ashland, Dow Inc., BASF SE, Solvay SA, Clariant AG, Itaconix PLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Ran Compounds Pvt Ltd are strategically inorganic & organic methodologies to enhance global market position. Also to reduce dependency on the raw material supplier, manufacturers are integrating themselves vertically to expand their horizons.

In addition to this, product innovation is the differentiating factor among leading manufacturers, as a massive shift has been observed in the existing consumer trends. The utmost requirement for environmental formulations deviates the demand from synthetic formulations to natural bio-based formulations, thus attracting a lot of expenditure in R&D and product improvement.

Key Companies Profiled

All-plus Compound Co., Ltd.

Ashland

BASF SE

Clariant AG

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

Dow Inc

Itaconix PLC

Patel Chem Tech Industries

Ran Compounds Pvt. Ltd.

Solvay SA

The Lubrizol Corporation





Segmentation of the Detergent polymers market

By Source: Synthetic Natural & Bio-based

By Compound: Polycarboxylates Acrylic copolymers Acrylic homopolymers Carboxymethyl Cellulose Polyester Vinylpyrrolidone and PVP Others Copolymers of terephthalic acid Polyethyleneimine ethoxylate PET-POET Maelic Acid Copolymer ATBS copolymer Biopolymers

By Function: Antiredeposition Agent Dispersing Agent Soil Release Agent Dye Transfer Inhibitor

By Detergent Form: Powders Granular Liquid

By End Use: Residential Laundry Care Kitchen Care Commercial Laundry Care Kitchen Care Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Ware Washing Products Vehicle Wash Products Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Table of Content

1. Detergent Polymers Market - Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

3.1. Detergent Polymers: Apparent Production & Consumption Analysis

3.2. Detergent Polymers Market Opportunity Assessment

3.3. Market White Space Assessment

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis

4. Global Detergent Polymers Demand (Kilo Tons) Analysis and Forecast

5. Global Detergent Polymers Market - Pricing Analysis

6. Global Detergent Polymers Market Value (US$ million) Analysis and Forecast

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global detergent polymers market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of source (synthetic, natural & bio-based), compound (polycarboxylates (acrylic copolymer, acrylic homopolmer), carboxymethyl cellulose, polyester, vinylpyrrolidone, and pvp, others (copolymers of terephthalic acid, polyethyleneimine ethoxylate, pet-poet, maelic acid copolymer, ATBS copolymer, biopolymers), function (antiredeposition agent, dispersing agent, soil release agent, dye transfer inhibitor), detergent form (powder, granular, liquid), end-use (residential, commercial, industrial & institutional), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, And The Middle East & Africa)



