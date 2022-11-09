PhoneBurner’s 2022 Scam Likely Economic Impact Report Shows Massive Number of Sales Jobs Eliminated Due to Incorrect “Spam” and “Scam Likely” Flags

Majority of businesses surveyed report major revenue loss and reduced employment capacity due to mislabeled flags on their outbound calls

/EIN News/ -- LADERA RANCH, Calif. , Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhoneBurner , a leading customer acquisition platform empowering over 9,500 customers to have higher quality outbound calls and conversations, today announces the findings of its Scam Likely Economic Impact Report . The data indicates that an overwhelming percentage of sales businesses of all sizes have reduced employment opportunities and lost significant revenue due to an increase in mislabeled “Spam” or “Scam Likely” flags on their outbound calls.



The survey uncovered other significant data from hundreds of U.S.-based sales managers, directors, VPs, and C-suite executives regarding the true cost and detrimental effects of incorrect “Spam” and “Scam Likely” flags on outbound sales calls. According to the study, a shocking 78% of all respondents reported positions were either reduced, eliminated, or not going to be filled.

“The health of an organization is its people, and we take this significant job loss from ‘Spam’ and ‘Scam Likely’ miss-flags on reputable sales calls very seriously,” said Chris Sorensen, PhoneBurner’s chief commercial and chief product officer. “We know how many American businesses rely on the phone as their primary form of connecting to their customers. We’re currently collaborating with major carriers and companies alike to find a path forward to help legitimate calls get through unlabeled. Despite the somber data, there is good news: when carriers, businesses and providers like PhoneBurner partner together, more legitimate calls get through unflagged.”

More Survey Highlights:

53% of businesses reported more than 10 positions affected.

Almost 1 in 10 say more than 100 positions have been affected or eliminated.

81% of respondents believe their company has lost revenue due to incorrect “Spam” or “Scam Likely” flags on their outbound calls.

78% of sales managers, VPs and C-suite executives believe that SMBs disproportionately feel the negative effects of incorrect “Spam” and “Scam Likely” flags on their outbound calls.

35% of respondents report $5,000 to $30,000 in lost revenue, and 15% of respondents report over $100,000 in lost revenue.



Despite a noted sharp decrease in company revenue, 76% of the sales and business leaders surveyed also believe that phone call-based sales are still an effective means of acquiring new customers. PhoneBurner is actively supporting these professionals by remediating incorrect “Spam” and “Scam Likely” flags through Branded Caller ID (BCID) services, developing best practices, and partnering with major phone carriers.

Click here to access the full 2022 Scam Likely Economic Impact Report and additional resources for outbound calling best practices.

PhoneBurner is a sales acceleration company that proudly launched its power dialing platform in 2008. Based in Ladera Ranch, California, the company is united in a single mission – to help people who use the phone as a relationship-building and selling tool to do it better. The company helps salespeople be smarter, fresher, better organized and more productive on the phone. http://www.phoneburner.com .