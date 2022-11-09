CareCloud Announces Participation in Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that CareCloud Chief Financial Officer Bill Korn will be participating in the following investor conferences:



The Sidoti November Virtual Micro-Cap Conference, including a presentation at 11:30am EST today, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The presentation will be streamed live at ir.carecloud.com/events for anyone interested in attending.

The BTIG Digital Health Forum, including a presentation at 9:00am EST on Monday, November 21, 2022.

CareCloud will use these conference appearances to provide details about their strategic plan and new products, including the recently launched remote patient monitoring and chronic care management services. These two innovative digital health solutions, which comprise CareCloud’s Wellness platform, are designed to help providers and their patients navigate the continuum of care through prevention and early diagnosis of disease. In doing so, providers and their patients can leverage CareCloud’s digital health expertise to streamline care, reduce the cost burden and improve clinical outcomes. This expanded suite of products is contributing to record bookings and serving to facilitate a strategic shift to focus more heavily on organic growth, which CareCloud will discuss in more detail during their presentations.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCP and MTBCO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. Approximately 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

