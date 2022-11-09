Submit Release
Evolve Bank & Trust Appoints Robert Ducklo as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a leading financial technology solutions provider, announced today it has appointed Robert Ducklo as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary. Ducklo joins Evolve with more than 25 years of legal experience in banking. 

"Robert is a superb and skilled attorney with a distinguished career and proven track record," said Scott Stafford, President and CEO, Evolve Bank & Trust. "We look forward to his leadership and contributions to Evolve."

Most recently, Robert served as Senior Vice President and Counsel for FHN Financial, the capital markets division of First Horizon Bank. Prior, he was a Partner at Gerrish & McCreary Law Firm, where he represented community banks nationwide.

"Evolve has a stellar reputation, and I am honored to be joining such a dedicated team," Ducklo said. "I welcome the opportunity to support the bank on all its future successes."  

Ducklo is a licensed attorney in Tennessee. He received a Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in European History from Washington and Lee University.

About Evolve Bank & Trust:

Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organization and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") provider, is a best-in-class financial institution offering specialized services in Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking, Mortgage, SBA LendingPhysicians CapitalCommunity Funding and Trust. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the payments industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace USA and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies.

Contact Information:
Thomas Holmes Jr
SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
thomas.holmes@getevolved.com
866.367.2611

