Biofuels Market Is Predictable to Touch USD 4,596.15 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Demand, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation and Revenue Outlook

The favorable initiatives by government associated with environmental regulations to increase demand for bio-source based energy resources, will further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period

The global biofuels market was valued at USD 2,675.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,596.15 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand

Biofuels are gaseous or liquid substances produced from biomass that can be used as an alternative to various fossil fuels. They are the leading solution for the energy security, environmental security, and economic security issues associated with petroleum and petro-products dependency.

The limited availability of fossil fuel-based resources and growing awareness about curbing carbon emissions are the factors that are likely to boost the growth of the market. The U.S. has been the leading country in developing and utilizing biofuel globally. For instance, the Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) of 2007 state to implement of biofuel blending and has been made mandatory in the U.S. for transportation of fuels. transportation fuel should contain a volume of 36.0 billion gallons as biofuels in the form of velnding by the year 2022.

Opportunities

Regulations boosting demands for eco-friendly energy resources

The favorable initiatives by government associated with environmental regulations to increase demand for bio-source based energy resources, will further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The European Commission and other federal government agencies create new laws and regulations, such as the Eco-product Certification Scheme (E.C.S.). These regulations guarantee low or no harmful emissions and a green and sustainable environment. To produce more environmentally friendly fuels, these regulations incentivize coatings companies to invest in bio-based sources for fuels. Government regulations in the U.S. and Western Europe, especially those pertaining to air pollution, will continue to support cutting-edge, low-pollution coating technology.

Some of the major players operating in the Biofuels market are

Biofuels Digest. (U.S.)

Neste Niederlande B.V. (Netherlands)

Infinita Biotech Private Limited. (France)

Gruppo Marseglia (Italy)

Glencore (Switzerland)

Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands)

Chevron (U.S.)

RB FUELS (U.S.)

Ag Processing Inc a cooperative (U.S.)

Elevance Health. (U.S.)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (U.S.)

Evergreen Biofuels Holding Sdn Bhd (U.S.)

Minnesota Soybean Processors (U.S.)

CropEnergies AG (Germany)

E.N.F. Ltd. (U.K.)

Drivers

Numerous benefits of biofuels

With the rising need for environment-friendly energy sources, scientists are racing against time to ensure that they develop the most efficient energy source. Biofuels, as of now, is leading the contenders. They are also highly used across the automobile sector as an alternative to vehicular fuels. These factors are driving the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

Segmentation Covered: Biofuels Market

Fuel Type

Biodiesel

Ethanol

Bioethanol

Propanol

Butanol

Biogas

Form

Solid

Fuel Pellets Liquid

Gaseous

Feedstock Type

Palm Oil

Jatropha

Sugar Crop

Coarse Grain

Biofuels Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the biofuels market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing supportive policies extended by the government, such as tax incentives provided by the government, along with the increasingly robust policies for encouraging production and consumption within the region.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the rapid economic development and rising research and development activities within the region.

