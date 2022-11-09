Biochar Market Size, Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biochar Market size was USD 160.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Biochar is used extensively in agriculture applications and animal feed and poultry farming across emerging countries and this trend is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Biochar is applied to improve physical and chemical properties of soil for agriculture purposes. Agricultural growth and crop development are improved and greenhouse gas emissions are low. Biochar is unusual in that it can absorb water beneath the soil surface. Furthermore, biochar benefits crops and plants by reducing nutrient loss from crop root zones and fertilizer requirements while increasing land cultivation owing to the liming effect that biochar has on acidic soils to bring them closer to neutral PH. Governments in developing countries are promoting biochar as a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions like nitrous oxide and methane. Organic waste-based biochar, particularly its importance in increasing biomass output through soil quality and pollution treatment, is expected to drive revenue growth of the biochar market over the forecast period.

Large-scale manufacturing and environmental norms are also expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, biochar's multiple advantages are driving global revenue growth. The potential to improve soil fertility and plant development and crop yield is also expected to drive revenue growth of the biochar market. However, a major factor expected to restrain biochar market growth are high cost of pyrolysis equipment, lack of awareness about the product's economic benefits, and no appropriate technology for low emission char synthesis.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 18 June 2021, Wakefield Biochar signed an agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vow ASA to develop an industry-scale bio green system at Wakefield's factory in Valdosta, Georgia, USA. Drying equipment, biochar synthesis using patented Bio green technology, and the conversion of CO2 neutral syngas into electricity for biomass drying are all part of the USD 5.15 million turnkey systems that Vow will deliver and commission in 2022.

During the forecast period, the gasification segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate, as adoption of gasification technology has increased significantly in response to rising requirement for power generation. Gasification technology is gaining popularity in the industry owing to less emissions and pollutants into the atmosphere.

North America market revenue is expected to register a faster growth rate than other regional markets throughout the forecast period owing to increased demand for organic foods. Biochar is increasingly utilized in poultry farms to reduce odors generated by litter and ammonia. It absorbs liquids, gases, and ammonia to eliminate odors. Furthermore, increasing number of small and large-scale manufacturing firms is expected to drive market revenue growth to some extent.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Biochar market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Agri-Tech Producers, LLC, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Biochar Products, Inc., Phoenix Energy Group, BIOCHAR INNOVATIONS PTE LTD, Bioforcetech Corp., Airex Énergie Inc., Aries Clean Technologies, Mai Animal Health, and Wakefield Biochar

Regional Landscape section of the Biochar report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Biochar market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Emergen Research has segmented the global biochar market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technological Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Agriculture

Livestock

Organic Farming

Inorganic Farming

Electricity Generation

Others

