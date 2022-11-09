Mobile Handheld Computers Market to Hit US$2,047.29 million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile handheld computers market is expected to grow to US$ 2,047.29 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027.
A mobile handheld computer is a small-scale computer operated through lithium-ion batteries. Handheld computers are present in three categories, namely Pocket PCs, Personal digital assistants (PDAs), and Tablet personal computers (PCs). The demand for mobile handheld computers is majorly driven by the rising need for Onsite/in-place computing solutions, along with continuously growing technology advancements based on higher applicability.
On the basis of type, Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) lead with the highest revenue share of 52.4% and will exhibit a growth rate of 8.4% over the forecast period. The lead share of the PDA segment is because of the fact that PDA allows variation of the Microsoft Windows operating system, which is an added advantage as compared to other types.
On the basis of pattern, remote desktop, web application, terminal emulation, and embedded application are the categories of the mobile handheld computers market, wherein the embedded application segment leads with the highest market share of 37%. The embedded application segment will witness tremendous growth in terms of revenue from US$ 129.3 million in 2021 to US$ 188.8 million by 2027, registering a growth rate of 7.3%. The growth of the embedded application segment is because of the upscaling use of embedded applications across various industries, including retail, healthcare, military, life sciences, warehousing, logistics & transportation, etc. Moreover, the small size of embedded systems will also benefit the market due to the fact that they require less power and are widely preferred among users.
Mobile Handheld Computers Market: Factors Influencing the Market
Drivers
Demand for handheld devices will be pushed by various factors, such as the wide range of applications of these computers for maintaining schedules and recording names and contact numbers.
The growing use of mobile handheld computers in the workplace due to their beneficial features like client-server configuration, easy communication with central servers, etc. Therefore, it will raise the probability of the broader deployment of the mobile handheld computers market.
Further, connectivity has become a basic need for people worldwide due to the high adoption of smart devices. Reflecting the demands of the end-users, industry players are focusing on developing devices that could boost productivity levels in commercial applications, which will present attractive prospects for the global mobile handheld computers market.
Threat
The global mobile handheld computers market may confront challenges due to the extremely small size of the devices, which makes it easy to get stolen. Apart from that, these devices are always at high risk of reoccurring viruses in central servers, which is another factor restricting the overall adoption rate.
Opportunities
The global mobile handheld computers market is expected to seize the opportunity of US$ 736.8 million during the study period. Rising demand for portable devices will invite attractive opportunities for the mobile handheld computers market. Moreover, mobile handheld computers possess the capability to fulfil the user demand in terms of convenience and productivity, which will outline the scope of the mobile handheld computers market.
Moreover, manufacturers are working on meeting the unmet demands of the users. Various advanced handheld computer devices offer long battery life, thereby opening doors of opportunities for the mobile handheld computers market. Moreover, lightweight electronic devices are growing in popularity as they are easy to handle and convenient to travel.
Competitors in the Market
The entire consumer electronics industry is witnessing strong competition due to the high participation of every company, which is steadily thriving to outstand with its robust launches. Some of the key industry players analyzed in the mobile handheld computers market report include Argox (SATO), Cipherlab, Denso Wave, Cognex, Touchstar, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Scandit AG, Microscan, Honeywell, Bluebird, Code, Datalogic, Cilico, Opticon Sensors, MINDEO, Wasp Barcode, and others.
Recent Developments
In Nov 2022, Handheld Group pulled the veil off its all-new Algiz 10XR, an ultra-rugged 10-inch Windows tablet. The tablet fits best the needs of the users in terms of durability and robust field performance. Additionally, it also exhibits 5G and future-proof features.
In Aug 2021, Zebra Technologies Corporation unveiled its TC52ax mobile computer that sustains Wi-Fi 6. The devices are integrated with software solutions that offer outstanding mobile-driven workstations. TC52ax is claimed to be the first-ever Zebra mobile computer that provides huge compatibility with Zebra Workstation Connect.
In July 2021, Honeywell unveiled its rugged enterprise mobile handheld computers, namely CT45 and CT45XP. Both computers have a 5-inch display, which will help workers in the retail supply chain and tasks related to logistics, retailing, and warehousing.
In July 2021, iDTronic pulled the veil off its M3 SM15 Mobile Computer that provides an industrial-grade processor. The mobile computer is ideal for users who require high battery life as it has sufficient power to support the management of logistics, supply chain, and warehousing. The device possesses a battery of 4.100 mAh that can be recharged within 3 hours.
In Sept 2021, Handheld Group unwrapped the newest version of the NAUTIZ X6 ultra-rugged phablet, capable of running Android 11. The device was primarily launched in 2019 and gained significant prominence in the industrial sector.
Market Segmentation
By Operating System
iOS
Windows
Android
Linux
Others
By Type
Tablet Personal computers (PCs)
Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)
Pocket PCs
Others
By Pattern
Web application
Embedded application
Terminal emulation
Remote desktop
Other
By Application
In-store merchandising
Inventory Management
Order Picking
Receiving and Put Away
Quality Control and Safety Inspections
Traceability information Recording
Work History Data Recording
Others
By End-User
Retail and Wholesale
Logistics and Warehousing
Industrial Manufacturing
Healthcare
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Arica
U.A.E.
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
