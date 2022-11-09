LYNK Capital Mortgage Fund Surpasses 1,000 Loans Repaid, Returning $500+ Million to Investors

LYNK Capital LYNK Capital

Short-Term Residential Mortgages Remain an Attractive Investment Alternative with Strong Risk-Adjusted Returns

We continue to believe that … investments in short-term, first-lien residential mortgages – at conservative LTVs and attractive rates – remain a strong investment alternative.” — Ben Lyons, LYNK Capital’s founding partner and Managing Director

RALIEGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2013, LYNK Capital has provided consistent returns to accredited investors by enabling investments in secured, first-lien mortgage loans made to real estate investors and developers. With more than 1,000 loans successfully repaid as of October 2022, the fund has returned in excess of a half billion dollars to its investors.

Ben Lyons, LYNK Capital’s founding partner and Managing Director, explains “we take pride in producing strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors by seizing opportunities that earn attractive yields in the business-purpose lending markets.”

Open to accredited investors, LYNK Capital’s mortgage fund has averaged annual returns in excess of 9.5% and consistently delivers monthly dividends. Over the life of the fund, equity has increased an average of 25% each year and assets under management have grown more than 40% annually.

“We continue to believe that, in light of the volatility in many asset classes, investments in short-term, first-lien residential mortgages – at conservative LTVs and attractive rates – remain a strong investment alternative,” says Lyons.

Demonstrating this assertion, each of LYNK Capital’s principals is also an investor in the Fund. To date, the LYNK Capital team has invested more than $15 million of their own money in the mortgage fund and continue to believe that private lending can be an attractive opportunity for accredited investors.

The LYNK Capital mortgage fund’s net returns of between 9% and 10.5% have outpaced the 6-8% that similar funds have recognized in recent years and is on-track to deliver 9.5% in 2022.

“To put it simply, experience matters.” Lyons explains, “Our principals have over 150 years of combined lending & real estate experience. This proficiency — through multiple cycles — provides us with the insight needed to weather market volatility and produce consistent, reliable returns. Now more than ever, the managers of LYNK Capital consider protecting our investors’ capital a top priority.”

About LYNK Capital’s Mortgage Fund

A private equity fund open to accredited investors, LYNK Capital’s mortgage fund invests in short-term, first-lien mortgages with targeted annual returns of 9%-12% and pays monthly distributions. Please visit InvestWithLYNK.com for important information and disclosures.

LYNK Capital Mortgage Fund - 1k Loans Repaid for $500MM+