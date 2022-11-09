Biopsy Devices Market to Reach $4.31 Bn by 2026, Globally, at 5.9% CAGR

Increase in the prevalence of cancer, advent of novel & minimally invasive biopsy & rise in public awareness for disease screening fuel

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in incidence of cancer, initiation of novel & minimally invasive biopsy procedures, and surge in public awareness for disease screening fuel the growth of the global biopsy devices market. On the other hand, rigid competition from alternative cancer diagnostic tests and high cost & fluctuating reimbursement policies curb the growth to some extent. However, tapping diagnostic market present in emerging economies is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1424

Rise in incidence of cancer, initiation of novel & minimally invasive biopsy procedures, and surge in public awareness for disease screening fuel the growth of the global biopsy devices market. On the other hand, rigid competition from alternative cancer diagnostic tests and high cost & fluctuating reimbursement policies curb the growth to some extent. However, tapping diagnostic market present in emerging economies is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

The breast segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on application, the breast segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global biopsy devices market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the extensive use of needle biopsy devices in breast biopsy. The lung segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the study period. This is due to the significant increase in the incidence of lung cancer across the globe.

The hospitals segment to rule the roost-

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the global biopsy devices market. Ease of availability of devices and instruments used to perform biopsy in hospitals has spurred the growth. Simultaneously, the diagnostic and imaging centers segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by 2026. Surge in preference towards these centers owing to the less waiting hours accompanied with lower procedure cost has fueled the growth.

North America garnered the lion's share-

Based on geography, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the global biopsy devices market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and awareness among individuals towards biopsy procedures. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the estimated period. Rise in the prevalence of cancer in the region and surge in awareness among individuals for biopsy procedures have fueled the growth.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1424

Frontrunners in the industry-

* B. Braun Melsungen AG

* Boston Scientific Corporation

* Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

* Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem)

* Cardinal Health, Inc.

* Cook Medical, Inc.

* Becton Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.)

* Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

* Medtronic plc.

* Hologic, Inc.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.