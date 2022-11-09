ROLEX RETURNS AS OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER OF SEASON-ENDING DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP IN DUBAI
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The elite players on the DP World Tour will contest the prestigious DP World Tour Championship, Dubai at the Jumeirah Golf Estates from 17–20 November, with Rolex returning as the Official Timekeeper for this final event of the 2022 season.
Founded in 2009, the championship is the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the year which will determine the winner of the season-long DP World Tour Rankings Presented by Rolex.
Jumeirah’s Earth Course, set against Dubai’s shimmering skyscape, will once again host the competition, which this year carries even greater significance, with The Ryder Cup looming in 2023 and qualifying spots to play for.
FIVE YEARS OF THE ROLEX SERIES
The 14th edition of the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai marks five years of Rolex’s association with the tournament. The Rolex Series, launched in 2017, is the tour’s premium tournament category and comprises its five leading events, the other four being: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; the Dubai Desert Classic; the Genesis Scottish Open; and the BMW PGA Championship.
The Rolex Series forms part of the Swiss watchmaker’s long-standing relationship with golf. The affiliation was established in 1967 when Arnold Palmer became the game’s first Rolex Testimonee. He was joined by close friends and fellow members of The Big Three, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Since then, Rolex has continuously strengthened those bonds, extending its support to every level of the game, including elite and amateur players, and all the Major championships and professional tours around the world.
RETURNING CHAMPIONS
Among the past winners leading the way for the Rolex family of Testimonees in 2022 is Matthew Fitzpatrick. Currently third in the DP World Tour Rankings Presented by Rolex, he will be vying to cap an exceptional season with a victory in Dubai, having won his first Major championship at the U.S. Open in June. In 2016, Fitzpatrick won this championship for the first time at the age of 22; in doing so, he became the youngest Englishman to claim three of the tour’s titles and obtained automatic selection for The Ryder Cup that year. He lifted the trophy for a second time four years later and finished a career-high second on the Race to Dubai rankings.
Speaking ahead of the tournament, Fitzpatrick said:
“The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai is always a highlight of the year and a particularly special tournament for me, having won it in 2016 and 2020. I have played some of my best golf there, and with all to play for in the championship, I am really excited to be back at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. This year has been my best season yet and I am hoping to finish it off with a strong performance.”
Fellow Testimonee Jon Rahm is another with a proud history of success in Dubai, having triumphed here in 2017 and again in 2019 when his victory also clinched the Race to Dubai crown. The Spaniard will be aiming to add to his seven DP World Tour titles.
ROLEX TESTIMONEES CONTESTING THE DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP, DUBAI 2022
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Haotong Li
Victor Perez
Jon Rahm
ROLEX TESTIMONEES WHO HAVE WON THE DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP, DUBAI
Matthew Fitzpatrick (2016, 2020)
Jon Rahm (2017, 2019)
ROLEX TESTIMONEES WHO HAVE FINISHED TOP OF THE DP WORLD TOUR RANKINGS
Luke Donald (2011)*
Francesco Molinari (2018)**
Jon Rahm (2019)**
*Then called the European Tour Order of Merit
**Then called the Race to Dubai
ABOUT THE ROLEX SERIES
The Rolex Series is the premium tournament category on the DP World Tour and comprises its five most prestigious events: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; the Dubai Desert Classic; the Genesis Scottish Open; the BMW PGA Championship; and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.
Launched in 2017 and coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the partnership between Rolex and the European Tour Group, this collection of elite events delivers the highest quality golf, played in iconic locations, in the global spirit of the game.
ABOUT ROLEX AND GOLF
Rolex is committed to the permanent quest for excellence in all its endeavours and has been a long-term supporter of golf in its pursuit of the same. The brand’s enduring relationship with the sport began more than 50 years ago, in 1967, when Arnold Palmer, joined by Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, became the brand’s first golfing Testimonees. Known together as The Big Three, these legendary players changed the face of golf forever, and their partnership with Rolex marked the beginning of a relationship based on the shared commitment to continuous improvement and unwavering precision. Since then, the affiliation has grown and flourished, permeating every level of the game worldwide. From elite players and golf legends to all the game’s Major championships, where success represents the pinnacle of achievement in the sport, as well as the foremost professional tours and worldwide amateur championships, Rolex is ever-present. In 2021 Rolex further deepened its support by becoming a Worldwide Partner of The Ryder Cup, to act as Official Timekeeper at every iteration of the sport’s pre-eminent team competition. The Swiss manufacturer’s support for the game is built on a strong sense of integrity and respect for tradition that promote the continuity of expertise and transfer of knowledge, and an understanding of the importance of investing in the sport’s development for future generations.
