VectivBio to Present at the 2022 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today announced that Luca Santarelli, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VectivBio, will be presenting at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A live webcast can be accessed through the link below.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Presentation Time: 8:35 a.m. GMT / 3:35 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff255/vect/1857438

An archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of VectivBio’s website at www.vectivbio.com.

About VectivBio AG

VectivBio is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming and improving the lives of patients with severe rare conditions. Lead product candidate apraglutide is a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases where GLP-2 can play a central role in addressing disease pathophysiology, including short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) and Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (aGVHD).

VectivBio is also advancing its modular, small molecule CoMET platform to address a broad range of previously undruggable Inherited Metabolic Diseases (IMDs). CoMET leverages innovative chemistry, based on a proprietary stabilized pantetheine backbone, to restore fundamental cellular metabolism in pediatric populations with IMDs characterized by a deficit of energy metabolism caused by the depletion of functional Coenzyme A (“CoA”). Candidates from the CoMET platform are initially being evaluated in methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), propionic acidemia (PA), and other organic acidemias.

VectivBio Contact:
Patrick Malloy
VectivBio SVP, Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
Patrick.malloy@vectivbio.com


