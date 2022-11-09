EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Revenue to Cross US$188 Bn in 2026, Projects Fairfield Market Research in a New Study
Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market was Valued at US$72.1 Bn in 2018 and it is Expected to reach US$188.8 Bn by 2026, Registering a Whopping CAGR of 14.5% Between 2021 and 2026.
/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global education industry has been experiencing a dramatic transformation recently and the pandemic situation amid COVID-19 outbreak proved to be a major catalyst for the growth of global EdTech and smart classroom market. Rising adoption of EdTech and smart classroom technology eyeing an improved outcome for both the teachers, and students will drive the growth of market. A newly published report of Fairfield Market Research suggests that the global market for EdTech and smart classroom technology registered the revenue worth US$72.1 Bn in the year 2018 and will most likely reach over US$188.8 Bn toward the end of 2026. Growing boom around the field of online education and training, coupled with increasing acceptance for the same worldwide, is likely to act as the key driving force for EdTech and smart classroom market in the long run.
Key Research Insights
- Global EdTech and smart classroom market revenue is all set for a strong 14.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2026
- North America’s EdTech and smart classroom market is poised for 13.4% growth through 2026
- Interactive displays remain at the forefront and demand for learning system management (LMS) solutions will see notable increase
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Experts, as well as consumers admit that the appearance of interactive displays holds a superior impact on the various aspects of the process of learning, some of which include enhanced learner engagement, and inspired and excited students. Worldwide, there has been an increasing perception about interactive displays being one of the necessary components for learners in K-12, higher education, and businesses. Interactive displays as they enable effective learner engagement with the content, the report expects growing preference for interactive displays over conventional textbook-based learning. These displays remain popular owing to their wireless connectivity, and the ability to allow efficient data analysis and presentation. The segment will remain dominant in EdTech and smart classroom market throughout the forecast period. Based on the education system, LMS programmes will remain in demand and are more likely to demonstrate the fastest rate of growth during the stipulated period. Demand for LMS solutions is expected to rise high for effective teachers-students collaboration.
Key Report Highlights
- Over 90% of the teachers reaffirm the fact that technology has held a substantial impact on the way they have been teaching over the years and will remain an integral part of their profession now onwards
- Facilitated accessibility of information will push penetration of EdTech and smart classroom technology across newer, untapped markets
Insights into Regional Analysis
The report clearly states that the EdTech and smart classroom market activity has been the highest across developed western regions. Faster penetration of EdTech and smart classroom technology across the US has especially sealed the top spot for North America in global marketplace. The report has estimated North America’s EdTech and smart classroom market revenue to experience nearly 13.4% expansion over the period of assessment. On the other hand, led by the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, and Sweden, Europe will also remain a significant market for EdTech and smart classroom market participants. The region’s exceptionally high education budgets, coupled with flowing investments in EdTech are projected to keep the market here afloat.
Key Players in Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market
IBM Corporation, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Learning Technologies Gr, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Inc., SMART Technologies ULC, and Cornerstone On-demand Inc. constitute some of the top company names steering the global EdTech and smart classroom market landscape.
REPORT SCOPE
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Year
|2021 – 2026
|Market Size in 2018
|US$72.1 Bn
|Estimated Market Size in 2026
|US$188.8 Bn
|CAGR
|14.5 %
|Key Players
|IBM Corporation, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Learning Technologies Gr, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Inc., SMART Technologies ULC, Cornerstone On-demand Inc.
Market Segmentation
Education System Coverage
- Learning Management System
- Student Information System
- Classroom Assessment System
- Classroom Collaboration System
- Classroom Management System
- Document Management System
- Student Response System
- Talent Management System
Enabling Technology Coverage
- Gamification
- Analytics
- ERP
- Security
- Advanced Technology* (AI, AR, VR, Robotics, and Blockchain)
End-Use Coverage
- Kindergarten
- K-12
- Higher Education
Deployments Coverage
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Hardware
- Interactive Displays
- Interactive Projectors
Geographical Coverage
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Leading Companies
- Apple Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Alphabet Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Learning Technologies Gr
- Amazon.com Inc
- Microsoft Corporation
- SMART Technologies ULC
- Dell Inc.
- Cornerstone On-demand Inc. Trek
Report Inclusions
- Market Estimates and Forecast
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Trends
- Competition Landscape
- Education System-wise Analysis
- Technology-wise Analysis
- End Use-wise Analysis
- Deployment-wise Analysis
- Hardware-wise Analysis
- Region-wise Analysis
- Country-wise Analysis
- Key Trends Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
