EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Revenue to Cross US$188 Bn in 2026, Projects Fairfield Market Research in a New Study

Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market was Valued at US$72.1 Bn in 2018 and it is Expected to reach US$188.8 Bn by 2026, Registering a Whopping CAGR of 14.5% Between 2021 and 2026.

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global education industry has been experiencing a dramatic transformation recently and the pandemic situation amid COVID-19 outbreak proved to be a major catalyst for the growth of global EdTech and smart classroom market. Rising adoption of EdTech and smart classroom technology eyeing an improved outcome for both the teachers, and students will drive the growth of market. A newly published report of Fairfield Market Research suggests that the global market for EdTech and smart classroom technology registered the revenue worth US$72.1 Bn in the year 2018 and will most likely reach over US$188.8 Bn toward the end of 2026. Growing boom around the field of online education and training, coupled with increasing acceptance for the same worldwide, is likely to act as the key driving force for EdTech and smart classroom market in the long run.

Key Research Insights

Global EdTech and smart classroom market revenue is all set for a strong 14.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2026

North America’s EdTech and smart classroom market is poised for 13.4% growth through 2026

Interactive displays remain at the forefront and demand for learning system management (LMS) solutions will see notable increase





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Experts, as well as consumers admit that the appearance of interactive displays holds a superior impact on the various aspects of the process of learning, some of which include enhanced learner engagement, and inspired and excited students. Worldwide, there has been an increasing perception about interactive displays being one of the necessary components for learners in K-12, higher education, and businesses. Interactive displays as they enable effective learner engagement with the content, the report expects growing preference for interactive displays over conventional textbook-based learning. These displays remain popular owing to their wireless connectivity, and the ability to allow efficient data analysis and presentation. The segment will remain dominant in EdTech and smart classroom market throughout the forecast period. Based on the education system, LMS programmes will remain in demand and are more likely to demonstrate the fastest rate of growth during the stipulated period. Demand for LMS solutions is expected to rise high for effective teachers-students collaboration.

Key Report Highlights

Over 90% of the teachers reaffirm the fact that technology has held a substantial impact on the way they have been teaching over the years and will remain an integral part of their profession now onwards

Facilitated accessibility of information will push penetration of EdTech and smart classroom technology across newer, untapped markets

Insights into Regional Analysis

The report clearly states that the EdTech and smart classroom market activity has been the highest across developed western regions. Faster penetration of EdTech and smart classroom technology across the US has especially sealed the top spot for North America in global marketplace. The report has estimated North America’s EdTech and smart classroom market revenue to experience nearly 13.4% expansion over the period of assessment. On the other hand, led by the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, and Sweden, Europe will also remain a significant market for EdTech and smart classroom market participants. The region’s exceptionally high education budgets, coupled with flowing investments in EdTech are projected to keep the market here afloat.

Key Players in Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

IBM Corporation, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Learning Technologies Gr, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Inc., SMART Technologies ULC, and Cornerstone On-demand Inc. constitute some of the top company names steering the global EdTech and smart classroom market landscape.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2018 US$72.1 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$188.8 Bn CAGR 14.5 % Key Players IBM Corporation, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Learning Technologies Gr, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Inc., SMART Technologies ULC, Cornerstone On-demand Inc.

Market Segmentation

Education System Coverage

Learning Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Assessment System

Classroom Collaboration System

Classroom Management System

Document Management System

Student Response System

Talent Management System

Enabling Technology Coverage

Gamification

Analytics

ERP

Security

Advanced Technology* (AI, AR, VR, Robotics, and Blockchain)





End-Use Coverage

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education





Deployments Coverage

Cloud

On-Premises

By Hardware

Interactive Displays

Interactive Projectors

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

Apple Inc.

IBM Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Learning Technologies Gr

Amazon.com Inc

Microsoft Corporation

SMART Technologies ULC

Dell Inc.

Cornerstone On-demand Inc. Trek

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Education System-wise Analysis

Technology-wise Analysis

End Use-wise Analysis

Deployment-wise Analysis

Hardware-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





