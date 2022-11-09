Global Plastic-to-fuel Market All Set to Reach Beyond US$1.8 Bn in Revenue by 2026 End
Global Plastic-to-Fuel (PTF) Market was Valued at US$900.3 Mn in 2020 and is Anticipated to be worth US$1,884.3 Mn in 2026, Registering a CAGR of 13.8% During the Forecast Period.
/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2020, global plastic-to-fuel (PTF) market represented an approximately US$900.3 Mn industry worldwide. A newly released report of Fairfield Market Research indicates an impressive growth outlook for the market between 2021 and 2026, estimating the revenue to exceed the billion-dollar mark by the end of forecast year. The study indicates rapid recovery of PTF market after a heavy setback caused amid the pandemic and projects the revenue to reach around US$1,884.3 Mn by 2026 end. Plastic-to-fuel market will rise high in the next few years in the wake of greater emphasis on sustainable fuel technology, says the report.
Key Research Insights
- Over 2021 – 2026, PTF market valuation is poised to witness nearly 13.4% expansion
- Primacy of pyrolysis as a preferred conversion technology prevails with more than 56% market share
- Europe remains the global PTF hub, accounting for more than 85% market share
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Pyrolysis in terms of technology will continue to have an edge over other technology counterparts. Being the traditionally preferred PTF conversion technology, pyrolysis currently represents the leading segment in plastic-to-fuel market with over 56% value share. However, the report also highlights the fact that the conversion of plastic to fuel has hardly been an economical technology to be readily adopted by end users. The market has been witnessing a lot of research activity toward raising the economic quotient of plastic-to-fuel technologies that would reflect clean energy recovery. This is likely to attract considerable investments to industry, thereby fuelling the growth of plastic-to-fuel market. Currently, the states of America pioneer the investments in addition to potentially using the clean recovered fuel for powering the local area’s transport system.
Key Report Highlights
- The potential ability of PTF technology to enable measurably reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions will place plastic-to-fuel conversion higher than the various new crude oil extraction forms
- Although the US has been identified as a lucrative market, the nation continues to struggle with its plastic recycling rate that currently equates >10%
- Europe will continue to provide the market players with the most favourable growth environment throughout the period of projection
Insights into Regional Analysis
Regional analysis of global plastic-to-fuel market reveals clear dominance of Europe that captures the lion’s share in terms of both value, and volume. Led by the UK, Europe currently accounts for more than 85% market share banking on substantial investments in PTF, and strict bans imposed on landfilling. The region houses some of the most ambitious PTF projects that would revolutionize the world of sustainable fuel technology. On the other hand, the report also indicates growing attractiveness of North America in global plastic-to-fuel market. The US market will especially benefit from growing effort of the governments there toward efficient and effective plastic waste management in the wake of a negligible rate of plastic recycling. The report thus spots a significant untapped potential in the US. Asia Pacific also reflects large potential for the growth of plastic-to-fuel market. The region has some of the world’s largest plastic waste producers, as well as plastic waste dumpers, which points to a massive untapped opportunity for PTF market players to penetrate.
Key Companies Steering Global Plastic-to-fuel Market Landscape
Cynar Plc, Klean Industries Inc., Peel L&P Holdings (UK) Limited, Plastic2Oil, Agilyx, Nexus, Brightmark, Rudra Environmental Solutions, ALTERRA ENERGY, MK Aromatics, NEEDA GREEN ENERGY, Johnson Matthey, Global Renewable, and RESYNERGI represent some of the prominent players driving competition in PTF market space.
REPORT SCOPE
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Year
|2021 – 2026
|Market Size in 2020
|US$900.3 Mn
|Estimated Market Size in 2026
|US$1,884.3 Mn
|CAGR
|13.8%
|Key Players
|Peel L&P Holdings (UK) Limited, Cynar Plc, ALTERRA ENERGY, Brightmark, Rudra Environmental Solutions, NEEDA GREEN ENERGY, Plastic2Oil, MK Aromatics, Agilyx, Klean Industries Inc., Johnson Matthey, RESYNERGI, Nexus, Global Renewable
Market Segmentation
Technology Coverage
- Pyrolysis
- Depolymerization
Feedstock Coverage
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyvinylchloride (PVC)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Others
Product Coverage
- Diesel
- Petroleum
- Kerosene
- Others (Residue & Produced Gas)
Geographical Coverage
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Leading Companies
- ALTERRA ENERGY
- Brightmark
- Rudra Environmental Solutions
- NEEDA GREEN ENERGY
- Plastic2Oil
- MK Aromatics
- Agilyx
- Klean Industries Inc.
- Global Renewable
- Johnson Matthey
- RESYNERGI
- Nexus
- Peel L&P Holdings (UK) Limited
- Cynar Plc
Report Inclusions
- Market Estimates and Forecast
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Trends
- Competition Landscape
- Technology-wise Analysis
- Feedstock-wise Analysis
- Product-wise Analysis
- Region-wise Analysis
- Country-wise Analysis
- Key Trends Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
