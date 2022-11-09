Global Plastic-to-fuel Market All Set to Reach Beyond US$1.8 Bn in Revenue by 2026 End

Global Plastic-to-Fuel (PTF) Market was Valued at US$900.3 Mn in 2020 and is Anticipated to be worth US$1,884.3 Mn in 2026, Registering a CAGR of 13.8% During the Forecast Period.

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2020, global plastic-to-fuel (PTF) market represented an approximately US$900.3 Mn industry worldwide. A newly released report of Fairfield Market Research indicates an impressive growth outlook for the market between 2021 and 2026, estimating the revenue to exceed the billion-dollar mark by the end of forecast year. The study indicates rapid recovery of PTF market after a heavy setback caused amid the pandemic and projects the revenue to reach around US$1,884.3 Mn by 2026 end. Plastic-to-fuel market will rise high in the next few years in the wake of greater emphasis on sustainable fuel technology, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Over 2021 – 2026, PTF market valuation is poised to witness nearly 13.4% expansion

Primacy of pyrolysis as a preferred conversion technology prevails with more than 56% market share

Europe remains the global PTF hub, accounting for more than 85% market share





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Pyrolysis in terms of technology will continue to have an edge over other technology counterparts. Being the traditionally preferred PTF conversion technology, pyrolysis currently represents the leading segment in plastic-to-fuel market with over 56% value share. However, the report also highlights the fact that the conversion of plastic to fuel has hardly been an economical technology to be readily adopted by end users. The market has been witnessing a lot of research activity toward raising the economic quotient of plastic-to-fuel technologies that would reflect clean energy recovery. This is likely to attract considerable investments to industry, thereby fuelling the growth of plastic-to-fuel market. Currently, the states of America pioneer the investments in addition to potentially using the clean recovered fuel for powering the local area’s transport system.

Key Report Highlights

The potential ability of PTF technology to enable measurably reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions will place plastic-to-fuel conversion higher than the various new crude oil extraction forms

Although the US has been identified as a lucrative market, the nation continues to struggle with its plastic recycling rate that currently equates >10%

Europe will continue to provide the market players with the most favourable growth environment throughout the period of projection





Insights into Regional Analysis

Regional analysis of global plastic-to-fuel market reveals clear dominance of Europe that captures the lion’s share in terms of both value, and volume. Led by the UK, Europe currently accounts for more than 85% market share banking on substantial investments in PTF, and strict bans imposed on landfilling. The region houses some of the most ambitious PTF projects that would revolutionize the world of sustainable fuel technology. On the other hand, the report also indicates growing attractiveness of North America in global plastic-to-fuel market. The US market will especially benefit from growing effort of the governments there toward efficient and effective plastic waste management in the wake of a negligible rate of plastic recycling. The report thus spots a significant untapped potential in the US. Asia Pacific also reflects large potential for the growth of plastic-to-fuel market. The region has some of the world’s largest plastic waste producers, as well as plastic waste dumpers, which points to a massive untapped opportunity for PTF market players to penetrate.

Key Companies Steering Global Plastic-to-fuel Market Landscape

Cynar Plc, Klean Industries Inc., Peel L&P Holdings (UK) Limited, Plastic2Oil, Agilyx, Nexus, Brightmark, Rudra Environmental Solutions, ALTERRA ENERGY, MK Aromatics, NEEDA GREEN ENERGY, Johnson Matthey, Global Renewable, and RESYNERGI represent some of the prominent players driving competition in PTF market space.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2020 US$900.3 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$1,884.3 Mn CAGR 13.8%

Market Segmentation

Technology Coverage

Pyrolysis

Depolymerization

Feedstock Coverage

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others





Product Coverage

Diesel

Petroleum

Kerosene

Others (Residue & Produced Gas)

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

ALTERRA ENERGY

Brightmark

Rudra Environmental Solutions

NEEDA GREEN ENERGY

Plastic2Oil

MK Aromatics

Agilyx

Klean Industries Inc.

Global Renewable

Johnson Matthey

RESYNERGI

Nexus

Peel L&P Holdings (UK) Limited

Cynar Plc

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Technology-wise Analysis

Feedstock-wise Analysis

Product-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





