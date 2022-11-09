Global Surge Arrester Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in the use of smart grids, rapid growth of the renewable energy business, rapid industrialization and urbanization in various countries across the globe, and high reliability & superior insulation capacity of surge arrester drive the growth of the global surge arrester market. Delay or cancellation of several surge arrester projects and closure of various manufacturing facilities during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surge arrester market generated $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Report Sample @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6428

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.2 billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 273 Segments Covered Material, voltage range, end-user, and region Drivers Increase in the standard of living Rise in the use of smart grids Opportunities High reliability and superior insulation capacity of surge arrester Rapid industrialization and urbanization in various countries across the globe Restrains Flourishing duplicate product market for surge arresters

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global surge arrester market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the delay or cancellation of several surge arrester projects. This was mainly due to the prevalence of stringent social distancing restrictions as imposed by the governments of various economies across the world.

In addition, closure of various industries resulted in reduced power demand, which in turn, impacted the growth of the market during the pandemic.

However, various operations of production and manufacturing industries have been started again after the outbreak, which led to show sign of improvement in growth of the surge arrester market in the post-pandemic era. Thus, the market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global surge arrester market based on material, voltage range, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6428

Based on material, the polymeric segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the porcelain segment.

Based on voltage range, the medium voltage segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as low and high segment.

Based on end-user, the industrial segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as commercial and residential.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the lion’s share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Buy This Report (273 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://bit.ly/3WQK3Ou

The key players analyzed in the global surge arrester market report include TE Connectivity Ltd., ABB Limited, General Electric, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, Hubbell Power Systems, Izoelektro D.O.O., INAEL Electrical Systems, Hakel.

The report analyzes these key players in the global surge arrester market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Trending Reports in Surge Arrester Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Surge Protector Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Static VAR Compensator Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Circuit Breakers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030

Protection Relay Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Electric Insulator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.marketinshort.com/