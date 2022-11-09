PETA Recognizes Overstock with Compassionate Business Award for Cashmere Ban

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK), a leading online furniture and home furnishings retailer, is being recognized for its responsible business practices. PETA is awarding the leading retail company with the Compassionate Business Award for its ongoing support of and commitment to cruelty-free products. This recognition coincides with Overstock’s recent ban of products made from cashmere. The company previously banned products with other furs, including badger hair, mohair, angora, and alpaca. It has also banned products with exotic skins.



“Thanks to Overstock’s kind decision, fewer cashmere goats will be harmed for throw blankets,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is recognizing this conscientious company for being a leader in animal-free commerce and showing consumers that it’s easier than ever to shop vegan.”

Overstock and PETA have worked together to identify products made of cashmere and Overstock has already removed many of them from its website. The company commits that by the end of 2022, measures will be in place to ensure cashmere-made products are no longer offered on its e-commerce site.

“At Overstock, one of our core values is doing good. It’s a guiding principle in our business practices,” said Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock. “We are committed to incorporating sustainable solutions that help protect the environment and are cruelty-free. We appreciate PETA’s collaboration with us and thank them for recognizing Overstock’s efforts.”

In celebration of Overstock’s commitment to animal protection and sustainable practices, PETA gifted Overstock with a vegan cake decorated with happy goats on green pastures under bright blue skies. PETA’s motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to wear.”

For more information on cruelty-free practices, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter , Facebook , or Instagram .

For more information about Overstock’s environmental, social, and governmental efforts, visit https://www.overstock.com/esg.

